Michael Shannon's column was fake news and gibberish
Michael Shannon (Eagle, May 8), arch conservative who elsewhere has blamed illegals for overrunning the nation, stealing jobs from teenagers, and making California the hit-and-run capital of the world, spends half his column on the coronavirus railing against a woman's right to choose.
Comparing current death rates from the virus to abortion numbers is a red herring -- meaningless and not at all helpful to the reader wanting information about advantages and disadvantages of opening up the economy.
But when he claims the equivalent of "invoking the Boogie Man with descriptions of overwhelmed hospitals, traumatized health care workers ... . Even in New York City no hospitals were 'overwhelmed'" and "makeshift morgues were in China," we now know he is spouting lies, fake news and self-serving gibberish to support his right-wing agenda.
CATHLEEN LOVING
Bryan
Locally owned restaurants are counting on our support
Eat at locally owned restaurants please!
Independent operators are really struggling right now to stay afloat and they are counting on your support.
We have created a list with locally owned restaurants that can be seen on the BCS Meals and Deals Facebook Page. Please refer to that list when making your dining decisions.
ABBIE KROLCZYK
Bryan
Think of others and wear a mask when you go out
I have noticed when I do go out in public that only about 50% of the folks out there -- both old and young -- wear a mask. Why is that? How hard is to wear a mask to help protect your fellow human beings?
People say it is their right not to wear one, but when your freedom infringes on my freedom to life, whose freedom is most important. By you not wearing a mask you could possibly spread the virus and it could possibly kill someone. Being a person who is in the category that has the highest chance of death from the coronavirus, I have a problem with you infringing on my freedom.
From what I have seen, 70% to 80% of the deaths are folks over 65 -- which is the group I am in. But there is a chance for anyone to die from this virus.
I do not think it to much to ask for people to respect social distancing and wear a mask when you go out where there are other people. If we want to beat this virus, we must do what needs to be done and there is proof that what needs to be done is wear a mask and social distance when you out in public.
So, if you go out in public, wear a mask, social distance and think of everyone's freedom not just yours. Let's beat this virus and show the world how Americans can work together for a common cause.
CHRIS BARZILLA
College Station