Michael Michael Reagan should practice what he preaches in column
Michael Reagan wrote a column under the headline "Governments should be honest with the people," while himself promoting one of the biggest falsehoods of the pandemic discussion. He makes the case that as many as 50,000 Americans die each week from diseases such as cancer, high blood pressure and heart disease -- implying, as many other pandemic/Trump apologists have, that we shouldn't be overreacting to "only" 10,000 deaths a week from the coronavirus.
What Reagan fails to mention, as do most of those who argue the no-big deal, let's-not-overreact argument, is that the top killers of Americans as listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (heart disease, chronic lower respiratory diseases, cancer, accidents -- unintentional injuries, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes) are not contagious. They don't spread at all, let alone quickly, from person to person via contagion.
The only category on the list that relates to contagious diseases is influenza and pneumonia, which attracts huge attention via vaccinations, and prescriptive health prevention and care methods. And even in this case the coronavirus has killed as many people in the U.S. in only three months as the flu and pneumonia kill in an average year. Left unchecked, the coronavirus has the potential to kill millions (remember what happened in the 1918 flu epidemic).
Even with social distancing, death predictions range far above numbers for an average flu season. So, while Reagan wants governments to be honest, he should hold himself to the same standard and stop promoting the it's-no-big-deal response, and a-lot-of-people-die-every-year-from-something argument.
Reagan is a libertarian who doesn't like any form of government control over people's lives. In promoting his political ideology, however, he should at least provide sustainable, fact-based arguments, rather than twisted, ill-conceived so-called logic.
PETER WITT
Bryan