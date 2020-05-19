Lack of coverage of Biden scandal shows media bias
I have never voted Democratic, Republican or Independent, I vote for the person I think would do the best job or is most qualified.
Why are our media so biased or have double standards when it comes to printing the truth. The media crucified Brett Kavanaugh and his family even when all his accusers were proven false.
Joe Biden's accuser filed a police report and her mother called Larry King Live and said her daughter told her she was sexually assaulted by Sen. Biden, The accuser told her brother and her close friend when it happened and exactly what he said to her,
The only news media that has reported this story was Fox News.
I can understand why CNN has not reported this: Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is part owner of cable news channel.
ADRIAN RICHTER
Hearne
Maybe help is available for the other 99.9% of people
I have recently seen the COVID-19 numbers that indicate the infection rate in Brazos County finally has reached and edged slightly beyond 0.1% of the population. Now might be a good time for everyone to take a slow, deep breath and take our hands off the panic button.
If needed, we have a number of logical, commonsense protocols in place or available that won't totally disrupt or devastate the other 99.9% of us.
WALTER GRIFFIN
Bryan