Obama wouldn't have picked Biden if there was any scandal
Adrian Richter (Eagle, May 19), and even columnist Keith C. Burris (Eagle, May 21), appear to be confused. Joe Biden is not running against Brett Kavanaugh. He is running against a self-confessed sex offender. OK, perhaps Donald Trump was lying when he bragged about crotch-grabbing. He does lie a lot -- more than 16,000 false and misleading statements since becoming president. But more than two dozen women have accused Trump of similar offenses.
Speaking of lying, I believe Tara Reade when she says that she worked for Biden, and also when she says she admires Vladimir Putin. But those are the only consistent things she has said over the past two years. She and Trump have something else in common besides lying: an array of stiffed creditors left in their wake. Would "No drama Obama" have chosen Joe Biden as his running mate if there was even a trace of a scandal such as this?
Richter doesn't believe "billionaire Michael Bloomberg," but for some reason he believes multibillionaire Rupert Murdock, owner of Fox News. Readers should be informed that Burris's "whitewashing of racism" was criticized by his paper's owner, and he was involved in firing a cartoonist critical of Trump. Could their opinions have something to do with partisanship?
WALTER D. KAMPHOEFNER
Bryan
It was great to see Coach Pollard featured in The Eagle
I wanted to say thank you for the well-written piece The Eagle wrote about Coach Jimmy Pollard (Eagle, May 13). He was my history teacher this year, and he was my favorite teacher. I loved seeing the newspaper article about him and his role as an assistant soccer coach.
He always made class fun with his stories of his childhood or random facts about history. He challenged us to do our best each and every day, and helped us learn to love history. It meant a lot to me to see my favorite teacher on the front page of the sports section.
MARGARET CUNNINGHAM
College Station