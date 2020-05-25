Undermining confidence in public schools
The columnists (Eagle, May 16) were right to challenge recent assertions that parents should have little say in their children's education, and that home schooling should not even be allowed. But, in an attempt to bolster their argument, they proceed to claim that "the rigorous evidence consistently shows that home-school students fare better academically and socially. ..." Really?
One thing I have learned in 30 years of service on the Bryan school board, all the while searching for and evaluating the best strategies for educating every child, is that "rigorous evidence" to support any strategy is extremely elusive. An objective, scientific evaluation requires the elimination of all variables except the strategies, techniques, etc. being tested. So you need a large number of identical children with identical parents and backgrounds to have "rigorous evidence." Good luck with that. And then you have to quantify "academic and social success."
Public school educators are trained to adapt techniques in response to the unlimited challenges of addressing the uniqueness of our children. Parents should be able to home school if they want. But I know of no greater institution in this country than our system of public schools. Countless underpaid but dedicated professionals who are devoted to the success of every student, academically and socially. Perfect? Of course not. But using dubious assertions to undermine confidence in them is huge disservice.
DAVID STASNY
Bryan