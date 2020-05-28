Eagle should stop paying for syndicated columnists
I finally had enough of the vile, hate-filled, demeaning and fact-free articles published on The Eagle's Opinions page and wrote to the publisher about the worst of the worst --`Michael Shannon's insulting tirade (Eagle, May 5). I was told that his opinion was a matter of "freedom of speech" -- to which I replied that hatred, lies and disrespect are not opinions.
So I am very pleased to read Charles Coats' article explaining why Habitat For Humanity supports Bryan's Midtown Area Plan. I would encourage the Editorial Board to publish more articles in which the writer makes a clear explanation of what the problem is, how this will help and why he believes it is a good option. Coats' style of writing doesn't demean or insult the reader, which means I am more likely to keep reading and possibly learn something which may soften my view if I was previously opposed, or reinforce my opinion with additional knowledge.
Personally, I am tired of The Eagle paying for syndicated columnists who do nothing to educate and merely insult the reader whose opinion differs. Stop reinforcing the toxic culture that is killing the art of negotiation and diplomacy to solve differences. There are plenty of local people with opinions about topics of local interest who can act neighborly in the presentation of their thoughts on a topic.
DENISE FRIES
Bryan
Disappointed in not having a Memorial Day newspaper
I was very disappointed not to get The Eagle on Memorial Day. I have lived in 12 states and have never seen a paper not doing this before, including The Eagle in the past 15 years we have been here in College Station.
And as a Vietnam veteran, I don't think it is honoring veterans not to publish a paper on Memorial Day.
WALTER W. BUCHANAN
College Station