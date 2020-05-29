Disappointed more people are not wearing masks in public
I visited H-E-B recently and was very disappointed to see so few people wearing masks or face coverings.
I live with my 80-year-old mother, and we both have chronic brochitis. I have to venture our every couple of weeks for food and supplies.
Has our society devolved to the point where only one person out of 10 cares about anyone but himself or herself?
The large majority of people were just bopping around without concerning themselves with distancing, possibly breathing COVID-19 germs on everyone in the store. There was a group of about five having a party in the aisles.
How about only one or two from the family doing the shopping? People, is your comfort and convenience really more important than someone's life? Apparently not.
It would be nice if H-E-B, Kroger, Target, Walmart, Sam's and others would set aside a day or two every week for people who wear masks so that those of us risking our life to shop there would be a little less fearful.
BETH WILSON
North Zulch
Sen. Bernie Sanders is nothing but an old-school socialist
As a lifelong teacher, I want to point out that Bernie Sanders' ardent beliefs emerge from the U.S. higher education system. Teachers today come from progeny of John Dewey and Woodrow Wilson who believed in equity more than freedom and opportunity.
I studied socialism in my junior high history classes. My teachers, far from being conservative, pointed out that socialism never has worked. People are not equal, and that differs from freedom for all. Sanders wants a transaction on every Wall Street move. He never explains how that would be carried out, but it would be costly. A wealth tax, proposed by Sanders and Warren, would bankrupt America. Neither has explained what would happen next. Medicare for all would become Medicaid for all , at best.
Socialism seems no longer a topic in history of political science courses. At the end of his campaign, Sanders stated that he wanted global socialism.
Josh Hoxie (Eagle, May 26) exemplifies a modern college graduate who has been brainwashed by many liberal arts teachers. Young idealists are ripe for college teachers who also don't understand that nothing is free. And, many remain unaccountable because of tenure. Many of these same teachers produce public school teachers who support the equity effort and see the "rich" as evil and believe their wealth should be redistributed. Again, they never explain what happens when people have no incentive to work hard and save.
They hate the rich, even though many Aggies, for example, have become rich by earning their wealth. Never mind that these same socialist faculty will take grants and awards funded by the evil rich Aggies.
Solution: Parents need to involve themselves in their children's education. The sooner the better. And if you don't like what you hear, speak up.
ELIZABETH TEBEAUX
College Station