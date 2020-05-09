Disappointed Eagle would run Michael Shannjon's column
Above the fold in Tuesday's issue of The Eagle was a COVID-19 update and the headline: "Local officials urge caution as businesses begin to reopen in Brazos County." I was pleased to see this because, as Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County alternate health authority, said, the virus is still here.
However, I was horrified to read a vitriol-filled column by Michael Shannon on the editorial page. The column begins by calling the "WuFlu" a "godsend for the left," and then launches into a spiel regarding an article in The Atlantic about Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen the state. Shannon seems to believe that no hospitals in the U.S. have been overwhelmed, and that there have been no makeshift morgues. The opposite is true -- refrigerated trailers are holding bodies of the dead outside completely overwhelmed hospitals in New York City at this very moment.
Further problematic, Shannon never once refers to COVID-19 by its name. Instead, he chooses words such as "Kung Flu," "WuFlu," and "Flu Manchu." These are words that he chose deliberately to disparage Asians during a time when anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise. Just last month, a man stabbed an Asian family inside a Sam's Club in Midland, injuring a 2-year-old and 6-year-old. He later told police he wanted to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Shannon closed his column by trivializing the deaths of thousands of people due to COVID-19 by comparing them to abortions. That's an interesting take for someone who claims to be pro-life. According to Johns Hopkins, more than 255,000 people have died globally, and that number is rising every day.
I'm very disappointed that The Eagle chose to print this column during a time when people need facts and carefully curated opinion pieces. COVID-19 is not a godsend. It's devastating, and it's real.
KIMBERLY IKPO
Bryan
A better use of The Eagle's May 5 Opinions page
For those in the area running low on toilet paper, may I suggest as a substitute The Eagle's May 5 Opinions page featuring Michael Shannon's column, "The hypocrisy of the left on virus deaths." This racist, illogical and totally snide piece is quite toxic, so beware and use with care.
Just when one thinks that The Eagle's opinion columns cannot get any worse, it somehow manages to do just that.
LINDA HALTER
College Station