Bahama is searching for a new home. He is a stellar napping buddy, an afternoon snack pal and a good friend to get you through this time of staying at home. He is available from Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Learn more about how to adopt Bahama at aggielandhumane.org/adopt.
