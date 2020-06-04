Junior defensive lineman Bobby Brown made the first team to lead a group of 10 Texas A&M football players on Athlon’s preseason All-Southeastern Conference team.
Three A&M sophomores — defensive back Demani Richardson, running back Isaiah Spiller and tight end Jalen Wydermyer — made the second team. Seniors Jhamon Ausbon (wide receiver) and Buddy Johnson (linebacker) and sophomores Kenyon Green (offensive line) and DeMarvin Leal (defensive line) made the third team, and senior quarterback Kellon Mond made the fourth team.
