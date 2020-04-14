Kurtis Mathews was named the Southeastern Conference’s male diver of the year and made the All-SEC swimming and diving first team announced Tuesday.
Mathews is one of 11 Aggies on the team. The group includes Victor Povzner, who was named the co-male freshman diver of the year and a member of the all-freshman team. Shaine Casas and Benjamin Walker made the All-SEC first team, and Casas won the Commissioner’s Trophy for scoring the most points at the SEC meet. Clayton Bobo, Kaloyan Bratanov, Mark Theall, Mike Thibert, Adam Koster and Andres Puente made the All-SEC second team, while Puente made the all-freshman team. Jay Lerew also was named the co-men’s diving coach of the year.
