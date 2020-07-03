While most high school athletes are known for their accomplishments on the field, 12 in the Brazos Valley are being recognized for their accomplishments in the classroom after begin named valedictorian for this school year.
The Brazos Valley’s student-athlete valedictorians include Navasota’s Keith Steptoe, Somerville’s Gabby Kovasovic, Rudder’s Makenna Muth, Brenham’s Alexis Hamilton, Franklin’s Leah Shields, Cameron’s Rebecca Kostroun, Hearne’s Chelsi Woods, Lexington’s Grace Patschke, Milano’s Abbigail Miller, Burton’s Cade Weiss, Rockdale’s Maddy Moody and Snook’s Colby See.
The group is full of hard workers, and few of them can be accused of taking the easy route. Kovasovic played volleyball, basketball, tennis and softball at Somerville and was named valedictorian at the end of the fall semester. She said going to a small school helped her participate in more sports without overlap, but earning the top spot in her class started before she even entered high school. Kovasovic and Somerville salutatorian Ashlynn Sprouse have had a friendly competition for the valedictorian title since they were in third grade.
“It was a relief,” Kovasovic said when she learned she had earned the title. “Then you realize that all the hard work you did even from when I was in elementary and stuff like that, it paid off.”
Steptoe also started his journey at a young age, growing up learning to work hard in school and in sports. He brought that mindset to football, baseball, golf and track and field as a Rattler.
“I wanted to be valedictorian because it would give me the opportunity to get more scholarships,” said Steptoe, who was involved in the National Honor Society. “I was first in my class in eighth grade and I wanted to keep that spot.”
Somerville held graduation in May, while Navasota will host its socially distanced ceremony this month.
Kovasovic’s graduation speech focused on staying positive and how important it is to do what you love in life. She said being able to reflect over the years with her classmates was an honor.
“I teared up sometimes writing about it because I didn’t get to finish my softball season, but I was able to finish out school and still be on top with all my grades and everything,” said Kovasovic, who also served as her school’s National Honor Society president and participated in student council, FFA and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. “So it was an honor to give [the speech] given the circumstances and issues that are going on in the world.”
Muth, who played volleyball at Rudder, challenged her fellow Rangers to reflect on their historic final year in high school and to remember that nothing is impossible with a positive attitude during her speech.
Steptoe has yet to give his speech, but Navasota head football coach Casey Dacus knows he earned the right to deliver it.
“[He was] able to take care of his homework or when he had a project or whatever it was in class, he was able to get those done, and not just get them done but he was able to do them really well,” Dacus said. “He’s a kid who definitely got all he could out of high school.”
Dacus added that Steptoe served as a good role model for his teammates, showing them how to balance their workload both on the field and in the classroom.
Kovasovic also has been a reliable role model for her teammates despite a busy schedule, said Somerville head girls basketball coach Jeremy Montgomery, who has known Kovasovic since her Little Dribblers days.
And while earning the No. 1 academic ranking in her class took plenty of work, Kovasovic says the recipe for success isn’t complicated.
“If you just focus on your schoolwork and enjoy having fun during sports, it’ll all come together,” Kovasovic said. “Yeah it’s a little more work but it pays off in the end.”
•
NOTES — Hamilton competed in tennis. Kostroun played soccer but did not participate during her senior year. Shields played basketball, volleyball and softball. Patschke played softball and volleyball. Woods participated in volleyball, powerlifting, basketball and track. Miller participated in track and field. Weiss played football and baseball. Moody participated in golf, and See played basketball. ... Steptoe will attend Texas A&M in the fall and major in mechanical engineering. He said becoming an engineer has been his goal since he was young. Kovasovic will attend Blinn before transferring to Texas A&M or Texas-Arlington for nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.