Texas A&M’s 12th Man Productions was named a finalist for three Sports Video Group college sports media awards.
A&M was nominated in outstanding program series for its The Pulse: Texas A&M Football, outstanding live game production-college student for an A&M-Rice volleyball match and outstanding program series-college student for Texas A&M Men’s Basketball — Run It Back.
The award ceremony will be at 6 p.m. June 25 on SVG’s YouTube channel.
