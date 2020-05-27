Texas A&M Athletics’ 12th Man Productions won two national awards at the 41st Annual Telly Awards on Wednesday in New York City. The 12th Man Productions’ ‘The Pulse: Texas A&M Football’ earned won a Bronze Telly in the television division for sports with the 2019 version of the series. The 30-minute show, which aired on ESPNU last season, gives viewers an insider’s look at A&M football.
The 12th Man Productions, working with the 12th Man Foundation, garnered the Gold Telly in the online division for general documentary with ‘Jacob Green: A Hall of Fame Life.’ The documentary featured Green, a former A&M All-American defensive lineman and Seattle Seahawks All-Pro player. Green, who was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019, is currently the vice president of major gifts and endowments for the 12th Man Foundation.
The Telly Awards, founded in 1979, honor video and television made for all screens.
The 12th Man Productions staff consists of 18 full-time professional members supporting post-production, as well as live event productions. The 12th Man Productions also includes a work force of more than 80 students trained to support live control room events and post-production projects including SEC Network broadcasts, live event stadium productions and team content.
