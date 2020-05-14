A&M Consolidated, College Station and Rudder combined to place 17 on District 19-5A’s softball all-district academic team.
Consol’s Lauren Herring, McKenna Jackson, Claire Sisco and Addie Wright made the team, along with College Station’s Haylee Berry, Jessica Carreon, Nicole Goggin, Camryn Mata, Autumn Miles, Sage Scamardo, Summer Scamardo and Hannah Schnettler. Rudder’s Kiana Barrios, Gabriella Garcia, Madison Johnson, Jocelyn Montoya and Kylee Shaffer also made the squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.