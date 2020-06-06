Three teams from the Brazos Valley won state championships in the last decade, but the 2010 Brenham Cubs stand out as the best.
Brenham went 37-5 for the season and lost just one game in the playoffs en route to the Class 4A state championship. At the state tournament, the Cubs won a pair of one-run games beginning with a 2-1 walk-off win over Wichita Falls Rider in the semifinals. They then sealed the program’s seventh state title with a 3-2 win over Corpus Christi Calallen.
Senior Chase Wellbrock went 18-0 for the season and was named the 4A player of the year and the 4A state tournament MVP. He earned wins in both state tournament games, pitching the final two innings of the semifinal against Rider before coming back to pitch a complete game against Calallen.
