The end of the Texas high school basketball season was marked by the spread of coronavirus as the state boys basketball tournament was put on hold during the first day of play.
There were no Brazos Valley teams that reached the Alamodome for the state semifinals, but there were plenty of highlights, led by Normangee’s run to the Class 2A Region IV final.
It was the Panthers’ deepest playoff run since 2008, and they nearly reached the state tournament for the first time since 2006. For their parts in Normangee’s 29-6 season, head coach Clay Todd, senior guard Luke Yellott and sophomore forward Izaha Jones earned recognition on The Eagle’s All-Brazos Valley team.
Normangee improved in each of Todd’s three seasons, leading to this year’s regional tournament appearance and earning him Coach of the Year honors. Yellott and Jones both earned first-team honors as the Panthers’ focal points on offense and defense. Yellott is a repeat pick after making the second team last season.
Both were key in a thrilling 52-51 win over Hearne in the regional quarterfinals in which Yellott drained the winning free throws.
Calvert also reached the regional quarterfinals, and the Trojans are represented by 6-6 freshman forward MJ Thomas on the first team and junior forward Tre’Quinton Green on the second team.
In its first year under new head coach Andrew Daily, A&M Consolidated shared the District 19-5A title with Katy Paetow and reached the area round. Senior guard Jaylen Harrison, Consol’s leading scorer, is a first-team pick.
Navasota, Caldwell and Madisonville each made the playoffs in 4A and bowed out in the first round. Navasota’s Tavarus Baker made the second team, and Caldwell’s Bobby LeRouax made the third team.
In 2A, Somerville made its first playoff appearance since 2014 with sophomore guard Arvis Burns, a third-team pick, leading the way in a tough 26-2A that featured Normangee, Iola and Snook. Somerville, Iola and Snook lost in bi-district. Iola’s Adam Crenshaw made the second team, and Snook’s Qwan Young was a third-team pick.
Anderson-Shiro’s Ca’Darrius Williams makes a repeat appearance on All-Brazos Valley, moving from third team to second team. Williams also made the 2019 All-BV football first team at defensive back.
All-Brazos Valley boys basketball team
Coach of the Year
Clay Todd
Normangee Panthers
Todd led the Panthers to their first regional championship game since 2008, capping a 28-6 season that included a thrilling 52-51 win over No. 3 Hearne in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals.
First Team
Luke Yellott
Normangee Panthers
Guard – 6-0, senior
The 26-2A MVP powered the Panthers’ run to the regional tournament, averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 3.2 assists per game to earn TABC all-state honors.
Jaylen Harrison
A&M Consolidated Tigers
Guard – 5-10, senior
Harrison had three 30-point games, including 39 in the Tigers’ area loss to Hutto, and was named 19-5A offensive MVP and TABC all-region after averaging 19 ppg, 1.5 apg and 2 spg for the district co-champs.
Dillon Denman
Centerville Tigers
Guard – 6-3, junior
The 20-2A offensive MVP averaged 22 points to go with 15 rebounds and 4 assists per game, including 24/12/7 in district play.
MJ Thomas
Calvert Trojans
Forward – 6-6, freshman
Thomas exploded onto the scene as a freshman, averaging 16.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 3.1 bpg and 3 apg to lead the Trojans to the regional quarterfinals and earn 26-A co-MVP and TABC all-state honors.
Izaha Jones
Normangee Panthers
Forward – 6-3, sophomore
The 26-2A defensive MVP averaged 9.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals and was no slouch on offense with 13.6 points and 3.4 assists per game for the regional finalists, earning TABC all-region recognition.
Second Team
Mateus Blume
Allen Academy Rams
Guard – 6-3, senior
Blume was an exceptional scorer for the Rams, averaging 24 points per game, including a season-high 43 in early January. He also added 8 rebounds per game.
Adam Crenshaw
Iola Bulldogs
Guard – 6-2, senior
The 26-2A offensive MVP and TABC all-region pick averaged 17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2 steals and surpassed 1,000 career points in late January.
Tavarus Baker
Navasota Rattlers
Guard – 6-2, senior
Baker earned 26-4A MVP and TABC all-region honors after averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per game.
Tre’Quinton Green
Calvert Trojans
Forward – 6-2, junior
Green helped the Trojans to the regional quarterfinals, earning 26-A co-MVP after averaging 14.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.
Ca’Darrius Williams
Anderson-Shiro Owls
Forward – 6-4, junior
Williams makes his second All-BV team of the school year after a 23-2A defensive MVP campaign in which he averaged 15 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
Third Team
Arvis Burns
Somerville Yeguas
Guard – 5-9, sophomore
Burns led the Yeguas to a 16-win improvement and their first playoff appearance since 2014. He averaged 15.5 ppg, 6 apg and 2.5 spg and was named to the 26-2A first team.
Malcolm Murphy
Franklin Lions
Guard – 5-10, sophomore
Murphy averaged 4.5 steals per game and was named 19-3A defensive MVP, helping Franklin to the area round. He added 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game to earn TABC all-region honors.
Bobby LeRouax
Caldwell Hornets
Guard – 5-6, senior
The unanimous 26-4A offensive MVP averaged 14.1 points per game, including 17.2 in district play, and added 3.1 apg and 2.7 spg to lead Caldwell to the playoffs.
Rodney Johnson Jr.
Bryan Vikings
Forward – 6-3, junior
Johnson averaged 14 points and 8.2 rebounds per game to lead a young Bryan squad that came on strong at the end of the season and earn 14-6A second-team honors.
Qwanterrious Young
Snook Bluejays
Forward – 5-11, senior
Young, a TABC all-region selection, averaged 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, helping Snook reach the playoffs.
All-Academic Team
Mateus Blume, Allen Academy, sr. — 4.36 GPA, NHS
Brandon Boyd, Allen Academy, sr. — 4.35 GPA, NHS
Micah Briscoe, Anderson-Shiro, soph. — 90 GPA
Auston Cooper, Anderson-Shiro, soph. — 92 GPA
Adam Crenshaw, Iola, sr. — 93 GPA, CR 12 of 35, 1060 SAT, NHS
Raylin Demeritt, Calvert, sr. — 3.8 GPA, accepted to Paul Quinn College
Karrter Ellis, Anderson-Shiro, soph. — 95.6 GPA
Davion Flentroy, Calvert, jr. — 3.6 GPA
Corderrius Gilmore, Calvert, sr. — 3.6 GPA, enlisted in Navy
Zacarrius Haynes, Anderson-Shiro, sr. — 94.6 GPA
Jonathan Ritchie, Anderson-Shiro, soph. — 98.6 GPA
MJ Thomas, Calvert, fr. — 3.7 GPA, CR 2
Joey Toussaint, Allen Academy, fr. — 4.3 GPA
Kevin Wooten, Calvert, sr. — 3.7 GPA, attending welding school
Key: GPA — Grade point average; CR — class rank; NHS — National Honor Society; SAT/ACT — college entrance exams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.