The Texas A&M football program received a commitment from four-star cornerback Dreyden Norwood of Fort Smith, Arkansas, on Friday afternoon.
Committed 👍🤠 Edit @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/6dJeQJLyyA— Dreyden Norwood (@DreydenNorwood) July 10, 2020
The 6-foot, 175-pound Norwood is the top-ranked player in the state in the Class of 2021 by 247Sports.com and is the 19th-ranked cornerback in the country.
Norwood is the third cornerback to commit to the Aggies' 2021 class, joining four-star Deuce Harmon of Denton Guyer and Philadelphia's Tyreek Chappell, who committed on the Fourth of July.
A&M now has 12 known commits in its 2021 class and is ranked 19th nationally, according to 247Sports. The Aggies also continue to land out-of-state players in the cycle. Norwood is the sixth out-of-state 2021 prospect to commit to A&M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.