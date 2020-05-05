When NCAA spring sports hit an abrupt halt due to the coronavirus in March, the Texas A&M men’s tennis team controlled its own destiny in the race for the Southeastern Conference title.
With the momentum gained after a 4-3 win over No. 6 Florida, A&M senior Valentin Vacherot was ready for the remainder of the season to play on.
“I would love to know what would have happened,” Vacherot said. “I want to do it all again to know what really was going to be conference-wise and nationally.”
Vacherot has put his professional aspirations on hold for an extra season as one of A&M’s 21 “super seniors,” who were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because the 2020 season was canceled.
Each program was allowed to provide the extra year on a case-by-case basis and could offer as much financial aid as provided for the canceled 2020 spring season. Not every senior who could receive eligibility relief took the opportunity. Also, programs had the ability to decline aid or a roster spot for the eligible seniors.
A&M had 48 senior student-athletes fit the criteria for eligibility relief in men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s golf, softball and baseball.
Vacherot is the only senior on either the men’s or women’s tennis teams who lost a season this spring. While he said before the season began he wanted to pursue a professional career, he decided to spend one more year in Aggieland before making the jump.
“It took me a few weeks [to make a decision], because I am already very much ready to start playing professional,” Vacherot said. “It means a lot to me to do it again for my teammates and for the school. I still had a lot of discussions for a few weeks and it took me three or four weeks and then I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready. I’m ready to come back.’”
Aggie softball pitcher Kendall Potts, however, decided a seventh year in college would have been a year too many. Potts began her college career at Baylor in 2015 but suffered a season-ending injury as a junior in 2017. After undergoing multiple surgeries on her throwing arm and taking both a redshirt and medical redshirt season, she transferred to A&M and pitched well in 2019. While she says she was excited to finish her final year this spring in a place she has grown to love, her journey back from injury has been long and daunting enough and it’s time to move on.
“I was to a small degree counting down the days to the end of the season, because my body is tired and my mind is tired,” Potts said through tears. “I just felt that if I’m already to a certain degree checking out a little bit, it wouldn’t be right for me to have to be there next year. It wouldn’t be fair to the team. It wouldn’t be fair to myself and it wouldn’t be fair to anybody else. I just felt like my time had come.”
Now the master of sports management wants to pursue a career in coaching or softball operations.
Potts is one of three Aggie softball players that will not return for next season, including outfielder Blake-Ann Fritsch and pitcher and first baseman Payton McBride. Outfielder Kelbi Fortenberry and catcher Kelly Martinez will return.
In normal circumstances, NCAA Division I softball programs have 12 scholarships to distribute annually. With the super seniors, A&M will use approximately 13.5 scholarships next year.
“It actually I think is working out well,” Evans said. “We’ve got a senior class now that is bumping in to that spot, and let’s let them lead and [the super seniors] do a great job just being servant leaders and helping our team move forward and let the senior class kind of take the rein. They’ve been really great about it. I feel like it’s going to be a really good transition.”
A&M’s men’s track and field team will return eight seniors, including College Station native Jon Bishop, while the Aggie women’s track team will return four seniors. The additions will add between two and three scholarships to both men’s and women’s teams, head coach Pat Henry said.
“We’re definitely helping them, but they are also helping themselves, because very few of these young people are on full scholarships,” Henry said. “They have a financial commitment to coming back, which is different than a lot of sports. It’s great to be able to help these young people come back, and it’s a great show of commitment to our sport and a commitment to all sports at Texas A&M. I’m extremely pleased to see this kind of thing happen.”
A&M’s golf teams will return Brandon Smith on the men’s side and Courtney Dow on the women’s squad.
With the Major League Baseball draft still to be conducted, the look of next year’s Aggie baseball team remains slightly in the air.
Relief pitcher Jake Nelson has already decided against another season after accepting a job with Regions Bank in Dallas. The Penn transfer completed his master’s degree in real estate and finance this spring.
“They all used to make jokes with me about coming back for a sixth year just for the fun of it,” Nelson said. “They all knew me well enough to know that it was kind of time for me to move on after this season, whether that was pro ball or going into the work force. This was going to be my last year. Five years of college baseball is a lot of college baseball. As much as I love A&M, being 23 going on 24, it’s time to start the next chapter of my life.”
Catcher Brandon Ashy is another likely to hang up his cleats, Nelson said.
A&M’s remaining four seniors are likely to return depending on the outcome of the baseball draft. That includes catcher Mikey Hoehner, who said he is 95% locked in to returning.
According to the A&M athletic department, the cost of bringing back the super senior class will be approximately $550,000. According to A&M’s NCAA membership financial report for the 2018 fiscal year, the university spent a total of $11,349,466 on student-athlete financial aid — $3,505,159 went to spring sports. This number also includes cross country, a fall sport, and indoor track, a winter sport, which were not separated from the track and field totals in the report.
The super senior scholarships will be part of A&M’s 2020-21 budget, which begins on Sept. 1, athletic director Ross Bjork said.
“It’s an impact,” Bjork said. “It’s an expense. We’re factoring that in to our overall budget next year, and we’re planning accordingly.”
