More than 70 7-on-7 football teams will compete in PrimeTime Sport’s 16th annual Tournament of Champions at Veterans Park on Saturday and Sunday. Players range from fifth-graders to varsity level.
7-on-7 Tournament of Champions starts Saturday
- Eagle Staff Report
-
-
- 0
TRENDING NOW
-
Several Aggies part of team walkout over Scrap Yard Dawgs' national anthem tweet
-
Buzz's Bunch canceled for 2020
-
Cessna: Sue Betts touched lives of many over 46 years with College Station ISD
-
Bjork: Number of Texas A&M student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19 has increased
-
Texas A&M's Asa Lacy signs with Kansas City Royals
Latest Local Offers
KITTENS: Beautiful Bengal kittens! 13 wks old! One snow male; one grey/brown female. Contact…
Aggieland Handyman Remodel Residential Construction Landscaping make ready maintenance general contracting
Aggieland Handyman For all your residential service and construction needs: General Contract…
FREE Estimate & Inspection with Photo Report! Insurance Loss is our Specialty All Types …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.