Texas A&M will have 76 student-athletes graduate this month. Commencement exercises began Friday with a livestream view of the Kyle Field video board on which the names of graduates will be displayed.
Texas A&M Graduates
Here is a list of the 76 Texas A&M student-athletes graduating this month by sport:
EQUESTRIAN — Anna Billings, Ashley Davidson, Darby Gardner, Julie Hill, Alexandra Marlow, Lauren Rachuba, Ann Elizabeth Tebow; FOOTBALL — Riley Anderson, Cagan Baldree, Keldrick Carper, John Clark, Travon Fuller, Jeremiah Jeffery, Marquez Johnson, Danny Milam, Andrew Riethman, McCrae Rutledge, Ricky Seals-Jones, Hunter Smith, Colton Taylor; BASEBALL — Hunter Coleman, Mason Corbett; MEN’S BASKETBALL — Chris Collins, Kobie Eubanks; MEN’S GOLF — Joshua Gliege; MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING — Jake Gibbons, Mateo Gonzalez Medina, Colton Haffey, Adam Koster, Jose Martinez Gomez, Sam Thornton, Benjamin Walker; MEN’S TRACK & FIELD — Jon Bishop, Johnathon Blaine, Jaqwae Ellison , Raymond Gonzales, Robert Grant, Tyler Guillory, Brandt Preston; SOCCER — Briana Alston, Olivia Ausmus, Grace Cory, Danielle Rice, Callyn Walton; SOFTBALL — Kelbi Fortenberry, Blake-Ann Fritsch, Kendall Potts; VOLLEYBALL — Camila Gomez Hernandez, Hollann Hans, Haley Slocum; WOMEN’S BASKETBALL — Anna Dreimane, Aahliyah Jackson, Shambria Washington, Aaliyah Wilson; WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING — Kaley Batten, Anna Belousova, Raena Eldridge, Tiffany Futscher, Monika Gonzalez Hermosillo Holtz, Alais Kalonji, Sara Metzsch, Amy Miller, Sydney Pickrem, Kathryn Portz, Claire Rasmus; WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD — Lauryn Barrientos, Rebecca Bonta, Ashley Driscoll, Margaret Hoffman, Ashton Hutcherson, Kirby Matocha, Audrey McKnight, Brittany Parker, Ciynamon Stevenson, Kelsie Warren, Falon Wilson
