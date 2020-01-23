Texas A&M has hired Wake Forest linebackers coach Tyler Santucci who spent the 2018 season as a defensive analyst in Aggieland under defensive coordinator Mike Elko.
“He was a tremendous help to our staff when he was an analyst and he has displayed great passion and leadership and will be an excellent fit here at Texas A&M,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a release Thursday.
Santucci’s hire was reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel last week.
Santucci also worked with Elko as a graduate assistant at Wake Forest in 2014-15 and as an analyst in 2017 at Notre Dame.
Santucci replaces Bradley Dale Peveto who had been at A&M two seasons. Thamel reported Peveto would not return and Peveto is no longer on A&M’s website.
The 31-year-old Santucci, who was hired as a full time assistant by Wake Forest before its 2018 Birmingham Bowl game against Memphis, was the linebackers coach at Texas State in 2016.
A&M earlier this week hired former Memphis assistant TJ Rushing as cornerbacks coach to replace Maurice Linguist who left for the Dallas Cowboys. A&M has not announced the Rushing's hiring which was first reported by TexAgs.com’s Billy Luicci.
Fisher still has one spot to fill after losing tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley to Ole Miss.
Santucci played linebacker at Stony Brook (2006-09), being named the Big South Defensive Player of the Year in 2009. He also earned Associated Press’ second-team All-American honors, the first player in school history to be an All-American.
