Texas A&M will host the annual helmet safety program, Hard Hats for Little Heads, on Tuesday at Reed Arena.
The program gives out about 4,000 free helmets to second-graders in the Brazos Valley with the help of sponsors Texas ENT & Allergy, Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), the Texas Medical Association and others.
Hard Hats for Little Heads started in 2008 and includes presentations from A&M student-athletes in equestrian, softball, baseball and football teaching the importance of helmet safety. This year, the program includes second-graders from Bryan, College Station, Navasota, Brenham, Anderson-Shiro, Mumford, Snook, Hearne, Burton, Iola, Madisonville, Caldwell, Franklin and Somerville ISD.
