A&M Consolidated defensive coordinator Bill Hoppers once wanted to be a head coach.
After several years of pursuing top gigs that didn’t work out for a variety of reasons — the timing wasn’t there or it wasn’t a good fit — the longtime defensive coordinator decided that was the role best suited for him. Looking at Hoppers’ track record, it’s hard to argue he made the wrong decision.
“If there was a hall of fame for assistant coaches, he’d be in it,” Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said.
It’s a role Hoppers is still playing quite well even at 76 — and has for the last three decades in the Brazos Valley since he came to Consol with then-newly hired head coach Rogers in 1988.
Rogers hired Hoppers as his defensive coordinator a year earlier when he took the Giddings job following a four-year stint as an assistant at Southwest Texas State. Their history didn’t start there, though.
Rogers and Hoppers go back to the mid-1960s, when Rogers was a junior high student at Alice. Hoppers took an assistant coaching position under Alice head coach Gene Rogers, Ross’ father, and later followed him to Killeen, where Hoppers coached the younger Rogers.
The duo paired up a couple decades later in the Brazos Valley, where they quickly helped Consol engineer a turnaround, winning a Class 4A state championship in 1991 and reeling off four straight 14-win seasons beginning in 1989. The Tigers reached the state title game in three of those seasons.
The Tigers’ defense put on a dominating display over that span, never allowing more than 15.3 points per game in a season, including a miniscule 8.4 points per game in 1989. Lee Fedora, now the head coach at Consol, was a receiver and defensive back during part of that streak and points to Hoppers, along with Rogers, as his inspirations for entering the coaching field.
“Hoppers does a great job of working with other coaches and keeping things simple so players can just be great players,” Fedora said. “I knew as a high school player that I wanted to be a head coach and that he was going to be one of the guys I wanted on my staff.”
It didn’t take Fedora long to make good on that vision as he convinced Hoppers, who followed Rogers to Killeen Harker Heights in 2000, to be his defensive coordinator at Waco Robinson in 2003. The pair went to Navasota a couple years later and, similar to their previous run at Consol as player and coach, helped the Rattlers to a program-best stretch.
Navasota won at least nine games every season from 2007-16, claiming undefeated state championships in 2012 and 2014. Under Hoppers, the Rattlers improved dramatically on defense. After giving up over 32 points per game in 2005, his first season, Navasota improved nearly every year until allowing 6.9 points per game in its 2012 title season.
Much of that Navasota coaching staff is now at Consol, where Hoppers’ defenses are still wreaking havoc on offenses. Among the defensive coaches, Ray Kavanaugh, Chad Bruggman and Sonny Soltis all rejoined Fedora’s staff at Consol. The continuity among the defensive coaches is a major part of the success they’ve had since their Navasota days.
“It’s important to have a good staff that works well together,” Hoppers said. “I think that carries over to the kids. I’ve been fortunate to be on good staffs with both [Rogers] and [Fedora].”
Still, coaches have to effectively communicate their ideas and schemes to teenagers in order to see results on the field, and both Fedora and Rogers praised Hoppers’ ability to connect with kids through multiple generations.
Consol senior cornerback Nate Floyd was impressed with Hopper’s versatility during his three years as a starter. From pointing seniors to underclassmen who needed help with assignments to adjusting his coaching style based on the personnel of the defense, Floyd said Hoppers knows how to get the most out of his players.
“Hoppers knew the 2020 class was a very knit group, so I felt like he [trusted us more] this season because he knew were on the same page as him,” Floyd said.
Floyd also appreciated how Hoppers earned respect instead of demanding it, recounting a game week in which Hoppers was feeling under the weather but made sure he was there to help put his players in the best position to succeed.
“In the defensive meeting before the game, he was speaking with a scratchy throat,” Floyd said. “You could hear it in his voice that he was feeling real bad, but he was still there for us. I respected him before then, but I respected him even more after that.”
The chance to have that sort of positive effect on kids is a major part of what keeps Hoppers going strong in the coaching profession over 50 years after he started.
The fact that he’s still able to do it in the Brazos Valley, a place he said he’s fortunate to be able to call home, is a little cherry on top. His long coaching road could have had even more twists, turns and different paths, but the man who loves coaching defense is happy where it’s taken him.
“I just tried to be the best defensive coordinator I could be,” Hoppers said. “I think it’s worked out for the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.