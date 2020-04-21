In a perfect world, the A&M Consolidated baseball team would have won its 23rd straight game Tuesday night. Instead, the Tigers settled for giving their seniors a heartfelt farewell.
Consol’s 2020 season came to an end with friends and family coming up with a nifty Senior Night celebration. The team’s 12 senior players and two senior managers along with their families were set up in vehicles in the parking lot behind Tiger Field with friends and family circling the parking lot to pay their respects in vehicles featuring banners, balloons and signs.
A steady stream of cars interacted with the seniors by throwing candy, posing for pictures or just saying thanks.
“It means a lot to me and us as a team, and we’re very appreciative of this opportunity,” senior pitcher/outfielder Justin Conrad said.
Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said it was a simple, but effective way for everybody to gather.
“I wanted it to be at the place where we work and see each other and for them to be back in this area together,” Lennerton said. “I think it was just a cool place for their families and their classmates to come through and see them one more time in our jersey.”
The Tigers a month ago had visions of a much bigger parade after winning 12 straight games to climb to seventh in the Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball’s Class 5A Top 25 rankings, but the season was suspended by COVID-19, then last week the season was canceled.
“I think one thing these guys are really struggling with is there’s really no closure,” Lennerton said. “This is a special group and a special team we had on the varsity level. They were expected to [win] and they knew it and they wanted to make a run this year. And they’ll just never know if that was capable or how far they were going to go, so that stings a little bit.”
Conrad said the seniors are doing a good job keeping positive.
“Most of these guys are going on to play at the next level, and I’m trying my best to do as well,” Conrad said. “You just got to keep practicing and don’t give up.”
Lennerton said it was a shame the Tigers didn’t get to play in District 19-5A.
“Our district is extremely competitive,” Lennerton said. “And that would have been real fun to put this group up against the College Station, Brenham, and the Magnolia schools and really see all those schools get after it again, because man, it’s a good senior class across our district.”
Lennerton said his senior class will be remembered for its competitiveness.
“But they [also] love each other and they get along really well,” Lennerton said. “And they get along really well everywhere. I’ll stop by classrooms and they’re all sitting together. Then, they come out on the field and work together, whether they’re in this position group or that position group.”
Consol lost its season opener to Conroe Oak Ridge, but then won 12 straight.
“I’m just going to remember the strong bond we had with all the players,” senior outfielder Colson Sledge said. “It didn’t matter if players were in the starting lineup or on the bench. We just collaborated so well. We were part of each other’s lives so much. We just supported each other in everything on and off the field.”
Conrad and Sledge said they were part of a strong family.
“We stick together,” Conrad said. “I’ve played with probably more than half of them growing up and the bond just got better. It was sad to see it end.”
Lennerton said the biggest positive from the season was that were no serious injuries.
“Maybe we’re the Class of Corona,” Conrad said, managing a smile.
One car had a sign on the side that read: “Class of 2020 – They Shut Down The World Just For You.”
The seniors didn’t get a chance to win district or play in the postseason, but they showed the team how to win.
“I’m just blessed to play with all these guys,” Sledge said. “We were so talented this year, we were on the road to state. Our pitching lineup was just stacked. Offensively, we were rolling. I have no doubt that we can do the same thing next year.”
•
NOTES – The team’s other seniors were utility player Connor Kaiser, first baseman Avery Fowler, infielder Daniel Altman, outfielder/pitcher Cade Slaydon, infielder David Pugh, pitcher Thomas Hutchison, catcher/outfielder Dawson Hilliard, catcher Grant Griffin, pitcher/first baseman Garrett Wright and first baseman/pitcher Dylan Dawson. ... Senior managers were Brandon Waggoner and Logan Matzke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.