Connor Kaiser’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth lifted the A&M Consolidated baseball team to a 2-1 victory over Hutto on Friday at the Brazos Valley Invitational.
Consol’s Garrett Wright struck out seven over six innings, allowing one run on four hits and no walks. Thomas Hutchison pitched the seventh, allowing two hits with one strikeout.
Hutto took a 1-0 lead in the third, but Consol tied the game on Justin Conrad’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.
The Tigers beat Lufkin 7-3 and Willis 10-0 to open the tournament Thursday.
Consol’s David Pugh went 3 for 3 against Lufkin, and Daniel Altman and Caden Yorek each had two hits. Cody Kingman started on the mound for Consol, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts over four innings.
Against Willis, Ty Hodge went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two stolen bases, and Colson Sledge and Kaiser each had two hits for the Tigers. Josh Hernandez started on the mound for Consol and struck out two over four shutout innings, allowing just one hit.
Consol will host Temple at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to wrap up tournament play.
A&M Consolidated 2, Hutto 1
Hutto 001 000 0 — 1 6 1
Consol 000 011 x — 2 3 1
