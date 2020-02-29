The A&M Consolidated baseball team used a four-run fifth to beat Temple 6-5 in six innings Saturday to wrap up play in the Brazos Valley Invitational.
Consol’s Brandon Bishop and Ty Hodge each had two hits, and Garrett Wright hit a three-run, pinch-hit triple in the fifth.
Consol’s Connor Kaiser earned the win in relief, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts over three innings.
The Tigers went 4-0 in the tournament.
A&M Consolidated 6, Temple 5 (6 innings)
Temple 010 301 — 5 2 5
Consol 020 040 — 6 8 2
Leading hitters: Brandon Bishop 2-2, run, 2 walks, 3 steals; Ty Hodge 2-3, RBI, run, walk, steal; Garrett Wright 1-1, triple, 3 RBIs; Cade Slaydon 1-3, RBI.
