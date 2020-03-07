LONGVIEW — David Pugh went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, and Connor Kaiser shut out Longview Spring Hill over the final 1 1/3 innings to save the A&M Consolidated baseball team’s 6-3 victory in six innings at the Spring Hill tournament Saturday.
Garrett Wright had a double and scored a run for Consol (8-1), while Brandon Bishop and Justin Conrad each had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Cooper McKenzie and Thomas Hutchison each threw two shutout innings for Consol, holding Spring Hill to three hits and two walks with three strikeouts as the Tigers built a 5-0 lead.
The Tigers will host Another Broken Egg Invitational beginning Thursday when they will face Spring Hill at 3 p.m. and Lindale at 5:30 p.m. at Tiger Field.
A&M Consolidated 6, Longview Spring Hill 3 (6 innings)
Consol 130 101 — 6 6 2
Spring Hill 000 030 — 3 5 4
Leading hitters: CONSOL (8-1) — David Pugh 2-3, triple, RBI; Garrett Wright 1-3, double, run, steal; Brandon Bishop 1-2, RBI, run, steal; Justin Conrad 1-3, RBI, run; Ty Hodge 1-3; Carson Kerbel RBI, run, steal.
