LONGVIEW — Colson Sledge and Brandon Bishop each went 3 for 3, and Garrett Wright struck out 11 to lead the A&M Consolidated baseball team past Pleasant Grove 9-1 in five innings to open the Longview Spring Hill tournament Thursday.
Consol will continue tournament play against Willis Point at 9:10 a.m. and Mount Pleasant at 11:05 a.m. Friday.
A&M Consolidated 9, Pleasant Grove 1 (5 innings)
Pleasant Grove 000 01 — 1 1 3
Consol 403 2x — 9 10 0
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Colson Sledge 3-3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, steal; Brandon Bishop 3-3, 2 runs; Ty Hodge 2-3, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, steal; Caden Yorek 1-1, 2 RBIs, steal; Connor Kaiser 1-2, RBI, run, steal, walk; David Pugh RBI; Daniel Altman 2 runs, 2 steals.
Highlights: CONSOL — Garrett Wright allowed 1 run on 1 hit and 4 walks with 11 strikeouts over 5 innings to earn the win.
