The A&M Consolidated baseball team made the most of its chance to play Friday, shutting out Longview Spring Hill 10-0 in five innings and Lindale 5-0 to close out the Another Broken Egg Invitational at Tiger Field.
College Station ISD joined Bryan ISD on Friday in shutting down school next week, and the UIL announced it was suspending all sanctioned contests starting Monday through March 29 due to concerns over the coronavirus.
But the Tigers got to finish their home tournament with two games Friday after opening the event with two victories Thursday. They picked up where they left off, taking a 1-0 lead over Spring Hill on Daniel Altman’s RBI single in the first inning then bursting for five runs in the third with Altman, Connor Kaiser, David Pugh and Garrett Wright each driving in a run, knocking out Spring Hill starter Alex Brown in the process.
Altman finished the game 3 for 3 with a double as he continued a recent hot streak that included seven hits and seven RBIs in the previous three games.
“Danny has been hitting really well,” Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton said. “He hit well last weekend, too. He’s on fire and we need him to stay on fire.”
Consol (12-1) put away the game in the fifth with a four-run rally. Wright led off with a single, and Pugh walked. Both runners moved up on a passed ball, and Wright scored on Dylan Dawson’s groundout. Pugh scored when Justin Conrad reached on an error, and Brodie Daniel walked. Then with two outs, Ty Hodge doubled in Conrad and Daniel to clinch the run-rule victory.
Cody Kingman earned the victory for Consol, scattering three hits and a walk over four shutout innings with three strikeouts. Grant Griffin struck out two in one inning of relief.
Consol took a 30-minute break before playing Lindale, but the Tigers didn’t cool off.
Conrad started on the mound and struck out two while retiring the side in order in the top of the first, then Brandon Bishop led off the bottom half with a bunt single and advanced to third on a two-base error. Hodge drove him in with a single to left field, then with one out Colson Sledge drove a 3-1 pitch through the wind and over the fence in center field for a 3-0 lead.
“He hits the ball hard,” Lennerton said. “He hit six or seven home runs last summer, and he puts them out in batting practice, but the way the wind was blowing today I didn’t expect the ball to get out of here. He hammered that ball.”
Consol added a run in the bottom of the second when Griffin drew a leadoff walk and scored on Carson Kerbel’s single to left.
Lindale had a chance to score in the third when Aaron Wolfe reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to second on an error and took third on Michael Freeman’s single to left. Conrad induced a popup for the second out, but Matt Aubuchon drew a walk to load the bases. Conrad escaped the jam by striking out Caden Piccoli for his fourth strikeout of the game.
Consol’s Kyle Collins took over the next inning and threw two shutout innings in his varsity debut, and Hunter Bond finished the shutout with two innings.
“We had a good pitching performances from the guys,” Lennerton said. “We used five guys and we played good defense. Anytime we can throw the ball in the strike zone and let our defense play, we’re going to be pretty good.”
Consol added an insurance run in the third. Sledge hit a leadoff single, and with one out, Dawson Hilliard walked and Cade Slaydon reached on a bunt single. Griffin drove in Sledge with a sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead.
“I thought we took good at-bats,” Lennerton said. “Some of [the opposing pitchers] threw all over the place, but I thought we stayed within our plan and did a good job with the pitches we were given.”
The Tigers now have a little more than two weeks off due to the UIL’s statewide suspension of sports, but Lennerton said he’s confident the team will continue to get better despite the unexpected break.
“We’ve never done it,” Lennerton said of the break. “But these guys want to play together and they want to win. I think they’ll stay hungry and they’ll find ways to stay in shape, and when we get back it’ll be fine.”
A&M Consolidated 10, Longview Spring Hill 0 (5 inn.)
Spring Hill 000 00 — 0 3 3
Consol 105 04 — 10 12 0
Leading hitters: CONSOL (11-1) — Daniel Altman 3-3, double, 2 RBIs, run; Ty Hodge 2-3 2 RBIs, run, walk; Connor Kaiser 2-3, RBI, 2 runs, steal; Garrett Wright 2-3, 2 runs; David Pugh 1-2, RBI, run, walk, steal; Justin Conrad 1-3, RBI, run, steal; Dylan Dawson 1-3; Brodie Daniel 0-2, RBI, run, walk.
A&M Consolidated 5, Lindale 0
Lindale 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Consol 311 000 x — 5 11 1
Leading hitters: CONSOL (12-1) — Colson Sledge 2-3, home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Hodge 2-4, RBI, run; Slaydon 2-3, steal; Grant Griffin 1-1 RBI, walk; Brandon Bishop 1-2, run; Daniel 1-2, run, steal.
