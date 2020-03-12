The A&M Consolidated baseball team opened the Another Broken Egg Invitational with a 5-4 win over Longview Spring Hill and a 10-2 win over Lindale in six innings Thursday at Tiger Field.
Consol (10-1) rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Spring Hill. Brandon Bishop went 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored, and Colson Sledge and David Pugh each had two hits for the Tigers. Thomas Hutchison shut out Spring Hill over the final 1 2/3 innings, scattering four hits while striking out two to earn the win.
Consol’s Daniel Altman went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored against Lindale. Tiger starting pitcher Josh Hernandez walked two but didn’t allow a hit over the first three innings, giving up two unearned runs, and Cade Slaydon gave up just one hit over the final three innings, striking out two with one walk.
The Tigers will continue play in the tournament at 12:30 p.m. Friday against Spring Hill followed by a 3 p.m. rematch with Lindale. Both games will have live radio broadcasts streamed online at BCSball.com.
A&M Consolidated 5, Longview Spring Hill 4
Spring Hill 001 003 0 — 4 11 1
Consol 120 000 2 — 5 12 2
Leading hitters: CONSOL (9-1) — Brandon Bishop 3-4, RBI, run; Colson Sledge 2-3, double, walk; David Pugh 2-3, run; Daniel Altman 1-3, 2 RBIs, walk; Connor Kaiser 1-3, double, RBI, walk; Caden Yorek 1-3, run; Brodie Daniel 1-3; Ty Hodge 1-4, 2 runs.
A&M Consolidated 10, Lindale 2 (6 innings)
Lindale 002 000 — 2 1 3
Consol 520 12x — 10 8 3
Leading hitters: CONSOL (10-1) — Altman 2-2, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, walk; Jack Hamilton 1-1, double; Hodge 1-2, 2 runs, steal; Yorek 1-2, RBI, run; Justin Conrad 1-2, RBI, run; Carson Kerbel 1-3, run; Bishop 1-1, run; Sledge 0-2, RBI, run; Avery Fowler 0-1, RBI, run, 2 walks; Garrett Wright RBI, walk.
