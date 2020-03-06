LONGVIEW — The A&M Consolidated baseball team beat Wills Point 4-1 and Mount Pleasant 9-1 on Friday at the Longview Spring Hill tournament.
Consol’s Colson Sledge went 3 for 4 with a run scored, and Brandon Bishop went 2 for 2 with two runs scored against Wills Point. Justin Conrad struck out six over five innings to earn the victory, and Thomas Hutchison struck out three over two no-hit innings of relief for the save.
Consol’s Cody Kingman and Cooper McKenzie combined on a five-inning no-hitter against Mount Pleasant. Kingman struck out four and walked five over three innings, and McKenzie struck out three over the final two innings. Garrett Wright also went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs for the Tigers (7-1-0), who are 3-0 at the tournament.
Consol will continue tournament play against an opponent to be determined at noon Saturday.
A&M Consolidated 4, Wills Point 1
Wills Point 000 010 0 — 1 1 4
Consol 003 001 x — 4 7 1
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Colson Sledge 3-4, run; Brandon Bishop 2-2, 2 runs, 2 walks; Caden Yorek 1-2, RBI, walk, steal; Avery Fowler 1-3, RBI
A&M Consolidated 9, Mount Pleasant 1 (5 innings)
Mt. Pleasant 100 00 — 1 0 1
Consol 401 22 — 9 11 3
Leading hitters: CONSOL — Garrett Wright 2-2, home run, 2 RBIs, run; Dawson Hilliard 2-3, double, 2 runs; Connor Kaiser 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Ty Hodge 1-2, 2 RBIs, run; Sledge 1-1, 3 runs, 2 walks, steal
