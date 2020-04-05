Many kids grow up emulating the likes of Mike Trout and José Altuve, but A&M Consolidated baseball coach Ryan Lennerton’s 4-year-old son has other idols.
Instead, Nolan Ryan Lennerton looks up to the members of the Tigers’ baseball team, just one sign of the familial culture that Lennerton helped build in his first three seasons at the helm.
“My son, when we hit in the backyard, he’s like, ‘All right, this time I’m gonna be Ty Hodge,’ or ‘This time I’m Daniel Altman,’” Lennerton said. “He worships these kids. He doesn’t know who Mike Trout or any of those guys are even though we watch them on TV. He knows who my guys are, and that means the world to me.”
Consol ended a four-year playoff drought in Lennerton’s first season, edging Corsicana in the bi-district round, and returned to the postseason last year. The Tigers appeared to take another leap forward this season with a roster laden with talented juniors and seniors, but with spring sports shut down until at least May 4 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a promising season could already be over.
The Tigers started the year 12-1, winning 12 straight in their first three tournaments after a season-opening loss to Conroe Oak Ridge, and rose to No. 7 in the Diamond Pro/THSB Class 5A rankings on March 16.
Consol’s lineup was in peak form, scoring 85 runs (6.5 per game) before the UIL suspended competition on March 13, just before District 19-5A play was scheduled to start. Altman, a 2020 Lamar commit, and Hodge, a 2021 Texas A&M recruit, were both coming off seasons affected by injuries, and the early returns were promising as the pair was back to their hot-hitting ways in the middle of the Consol lineup.
Junior move-in Caden Yorek, who won 21-3A Newcomer of the Year as a freshman at Anderson-Shiro, and junior Brandon Bishop also were off to excellent starts at the plate. In addition, the Tigers returned senior All-Brazos Valley selections Connor Kaiser and Colson Sledge as well as lineup regulars Cade Slaydon and David Pugh, both seniors, and Brodie Daniel.
“We were rolling at 12-1, and we beat some good teams,” Lennerton said. “Brandon Bishop was rock solid, and we can move him around wherever. I could tell him to play catcher tomorrow, and he’d do it. He was on fire.”
Senior Garrett Wright was solid as the Tigers’ ace with a fastball that reached 92 mph, but Lennerton said the TCU pledge dominated when he settled down and “really started to pitch” the second and third times through opponents’ lineups. Consol’s top pitcher from last season, junior A&M commit Jack Hamilton, was rehabbing an elbow strain but was close to returning.
In the meantime, Cody Kingman emerged as the top option in Hamilton’s place, combining with Cooper McKenzie on a five-inning no-hitter against Mount Pleasant on March 6.
The Tigers’ defense, which Lennerton expected to be a strong suit, struggled a little in the first few weeks of the season as Lennerton tried different combinations to find the best fit. But by the time Consol wrapped up its final weekend of tournament play, Lennerton felt the defense was starting to play at a high level.
“We were feeling really good going into district. It’s too bad,” Lennerton said. “These kids mean the world to me. They’ve been fantastic, and they’re fantastic to my family. It’s going to be real tough if I don’t get to see Slaydon, Conrad, Kaiser, Altman and Pugh and all those guys play [in high school] again.”
