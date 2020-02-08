The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team took care of business Friday, and for that, the Tigers will get a shot at first place in District 19-5A.
Consol had little trouble against Magnolia West, outscoring the Mustangs 48-27 in the middle quarters to cruise to an 82-46 win at Tiger Gym, setting the stage for a matchup at district leader Katy Paetow on Tuesday.
Consol (20-8, 10-1) lost 66-61 at home to the Panthers (24-6, 11-0) on Jan. 17, and Tigers head coach Andrew Daily expects another tightly-contested matchup in Katy.
“Knowing it’s going to be an intense game, the small mistakes we made in the latter part of the [first meeting], we can’t make those,” Daily said. “Most of all, knowing what’s at stake, the main thing is taking care of the ball.”
Consol did that Friday, turning it over just 13 times while forcing the Mustangs into 30 turnovers. Nate Floyd had a game-high five steals with five assists, and Jaylen Harrison added four steals and three assists, leading to several easy transition buckets.
Daily also was pleased with how the Tigers ran their frontcourt offense and made extra passes to earn quality shots, not just open looks.
“They did a great job with coming out and doing a better job in our offensive sets,” Daily said. “Our guys were able to flow fluidly through our offense to get what we were looking for.”
Consol shot 54.8% (34 of 62) from the field, with Harrison and Floyd both hitting 6 of 9 shots and Nathan Edwards making 5 of 6. Harrison and Reece Peel scored a game-high 14 points, and Floyd and Edwards both added 13.
Edwards played a key role at the end of the first half, capping a 12-3 run with a pair of buckets, the first coming on a putback and the second off a slick pass from Floyd to beat the buzzer for a 46-29 lead. Makel Williams started the run with a pair of layups, one on a putback and the other assisted by Floyd. Harrison added a layup, and Tim Bradford had a pair of free throws.
Eight of the 12 points came off Mustang turnovers, and Magnolia West never got closer in the second half as the Tigers scored the first eight points of the third quarter.
“We were really just trying to fly around a lot, get out, get steals, stay in the fast break like we usually do,” Peel said.
The Tigers will need more of that Tuesday, as well as the help of their increasingly efficient halfcourt offense when they can’t turn defense into quick points.
“We want to get the best playoff seed we can, so we’ve just got to go take care of business,” Peel said. “We should be ready to go.”
A&M Consolidated 82, Magnolia West 46
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, points.)
MAGNOLIA WEST (5-18, 1-10) — Kess Ray 0-3 0-0 0, Ty Finch 1-9 2-2 4, Jacob Homer 4-10 3-3 13, Connor Kelly 2-7 1-2 7, Reed Coleman 2-5 0-0 4, Donnie Schroeder 1-2 0-0 3, Marcus Collins 3-3 2-2 8, Aurquez Green 2-3 2-2 7. TOTALS 15-42 10-11 46.
CONSOL (20-8, 10-1) — Reece Peel 5-13 4-6 14, Tim Bradford 2-7 2-2 6, Jaylen Harrison 6-9 2-3 14, Nate Floyd 6-9 1-2 13, Anaiah Daily 2-3 0-0 5, Bryce Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Nathan Edwards 5-6 2-2 13, Makel Williams 6-8 0-1 12, Jayden Smith 1-1 0-1 2, Denzel Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Ja’mikel Moore 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 34-62 11-17 82.
Magnolia West 12 17 10 7 — 46
Consol 18 28 20 16 — 82
FG%: Magnolia West 35.7%; Consol 54.8%. FT%: Magnolia West 90.9%; Consol 64.7%.
3-pointers: Magnolia West 6 (Homer 2, Kelly 2, Schroeder, Green); Consol 3 (Daily, Smith, Edwards).
Rebounds: Magnolia West 24 (Green 5, Finch 5, Coleman 4, Collins 4, Kelly 3); Consol 31 (Peel 7, Edwards 6, Harrison 4, Smith 3, Bradford 2, Williams 2).
Turnovers: Magnolia West 30; Consol 13.
Fouls: Magnolia West 12; Consol 13. Fouled out: none.
Next: Consol at Katy Paetow, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
