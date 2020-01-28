The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team led by at least nine after each quarter and held off Waller 70-60 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Tiger Gym.
The Tigers maintained second place in district, though Waller’s dynamic duo of Isaiah Blair and Carlton Guillory made them earn it.
Consol (17-8, 7-1) opened with an 8-0 run that started with a layup from Reece Peel just seconds after tipoff. Bryce Smith and Jaylen Harrison closed out the run with a 3-pointer and basket, respectively, to get the crowd riled up.
Waller got within five with two free throws by Blair late in the period, but Consol’s 11-4 run led by Nate Floyd gave the Tigers a 23-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Blair, who had a team-high 20 points, kicked off the second quarter with his signature move for a layup.
“We know [Blair] does a great job of penetrating and facilitating their offense,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “We wanted to keep the ball in his hand, but at the same time slack off on him to take away an open gap for him to penetrate or dish to the open guys. I think we did a great job with that. Also one of the things we wanted to do is try to get him in foul trouble, which is what we did when we had the opportunity.”
The Tigers found a rhythm on offense and went on a 10-0 run to take their biggest lead yet at 33-19.
Waller (12-12, 3-5) made a small push back late in the period, but Consol still led 37-28 at halftime.
Consol’s Makel Williams turned two steals into baskets to give Consol a 41-30 edge early in the third quarter. Guillory answered with a layup, but Peel and Williams took their turn attacking the basket for a 7-0 Consol run.
Blair made a layup and free throw to stop the Tigers’ run with 4:20 left in the third quarter. Guillory and Blair continued to step in when Consol got hot on offense and led Waller on a 7-2 run to close out the third, though the Tigers still led 57-44 heading into the fourth quarter thanks in large part to their pressure defense.
“In the latter part of the third quarter and some spurts in the fourth quarter, we were able to capitalize on turnovers and force more turnovers than we did in the beginning,” Daily said.
The teams went back and forth in the fourth quarter. Guillory and Isaiah Nappoles made two 3-pointers to get the Bulldogs within nine with 6:19 left. Consol answered with a 5-0 run before Blair kickstarted a 7-0 Waller run with another layup. Harrison led Consol to six straight points soon after to help put away the victory.
Although Consol led the game through each quarter, Daily said it wasn’t an easy win.
“[Waller] came to play and they didn’t lay down,” Daily said. “It’s a district game, so the second time around everyone is going to be prepared for you. It’s about weathering the storm when they got runs and making sure we capitalize on certain areas.”
The Tigers remain in second in 19-5A behind Katy Paetow, which is undefeated in district, while Waller falls to 3-5.
“We’re at the top, but at the same time we can easily run into someone that is prepared for us, and we can’t take any team we play lightly,” Daily said.
Consol will host Rudder at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while Waller will host College Station.
A&M Consolidated 70, Waller 60
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws mades-attempted, points.)
WALLER (12-12, 3-5) — Isaiah Blair 8 4-8 20, Jackson Mayes 1 1-2 9, Jalon Duncan 3 0-2 9, Carlton Guillory 3 0-0 9, Isaiah Napoles 1 0-0 5, Mason Stewart 1 2-4 4, Broxson Daigle 0 0-0 3, Aaron Ramos 0 1-3 1. TOTALS: 17 8-19 60.
CONSOL (17-8, 7-1) — Jaylen Harrison 7 2-2 19, Reece Peel 6 3-4 15, Nate Floyd 3 0-3 9, Makel Williams 4 1-4 9, Nathan Edwards 2 4-4 8, Bryce Smith 0 0-0 6, Tim Bradford 1 0-0 2, Corey Walker 0 1-5 1. TOTALS: 23 11-22 70.
Waller 13 15 16 16 — 60
A&M Consolidated 23 14 20 13 — 70
