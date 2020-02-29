ROCKDALE — The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team fell behind early and never got enough momentum to take a lead in an 86-75 loss to Hutto in the Class 5A area playoffs Friday night at Rockdale’s Tiger Gym.
The Hippos (33-3) made their first six shots from the field, including 3-pointers from Jailen Bedford and Kaden Smart, and grabbed a 14-4 lead just over three minutes into the game.
Jaylen Harrison, who finished with a game-high 39 points, scored seven in a four-minute span to jump-start the Tigers (24-9) late in the opening quarter, getting Consol within four points by the end of the period. Harrison then opened the second quarter with another basket to cut Hutto’s lead to 18-16, but that’s as close as Consol got.
“They came out with the momentum, attacking and coming at us aggressively,” first-year Consol coach Andrew Daily said. “When you get into a playoff setting, you have to be mindful of when you attack the basket, going with authority and not looking for fouls. Teams go on runs, and they came out with some energy that topped our energy.”
After Harrison’s bucket to open the second quarter, the teams swapped field goals to keep it a two-point game before back-to-back baskets by Pierre Sanders sparked a 13-0 run that put Hutto back in control.
The Tigers lost four turnovers and went 2 for 7 from the field in the second quarter until a layup by Harrison broke the drought with 2:14 left until halftime.
Harrison scored the Tigers’ last six points of the quarter, but a trey by Smart helped the Hippos lead 36-24 at halftime.
“A&M Consolidated is a great team, and they play really well,” Hutto coach Gant Caraway said. “Our whole game plan was to close the gaps and make them shoot 3s. They want to drive and get into the paint, and [Harrison] can go. But we did what we needed to and got some stops. We knew it was going to be a grind, and we knew that defensively we had to do what we needed to do. We got into a little bit of foul trouble, but the other kids stepped up.”
Consol forced Hutto to fight to maintain a double-digit lead in the second half.
The Hippos led by as much as 19 in the third quarter when a Dylon Richardson layup put them ahead 50-31 with 3:40 left in the period. Consol chipped away at the deficit with Harrison scoring 11 points over the final 3:33 — his last a 3-pointer with a second left to get Consol within 57-50 at the end of the quarter.
But the Tigers struggled to carry the momentum into the fourth as Hutto had an answer for every basket or free throw.
“Being able to overcome and withstand adversity throughout the game, being down for the majority of the game and then being able to chip back into the game, the guys did a great job,” Daily said. “They came out with another mindset, and it was something we couldn’t turn the page on. We had a chance and an opportunity in the latter part of the game. The guys played hard. It was just a lot of our shots weren’t falling. The momentum never could really shift.”
After being held scoreless in the first half, Consol seniors Nate Floyd and Reece Peel each got going in the second half with 13 and 10 points, respectively. But the baskets didn’t come in pairs enough for the Tigers to string together a run at the lead. Harrison, Floyd and Peel accounted for 47 of Consol’s 51 second-half points.
Bedford paced Hutto with 25 points, while Sanders had 22 and Xavier Patterson scored 12. Smart and Dylon Richardson each had 10.
The Tigers, who won a share of the District 19-5A title in Daily’s first year, had 11 seniors — Harrison, Floyd, Peel, Tim Bradford, Corey Walker, Anaiah Daily, Bryce Smith, Makel Williams, Brian Darby, Denzel Smith and Ja’Mikel Moore.
“The seniors bought in to what myself and my coaching staff brought in the first year,” Daily said. “It speaks volumes about the work ethic of the young men. This team built a foundation for what myself and the coaching staff would like to have in the near future. They did a great job of showing a relentless mindset, playing for 32 minutes and assisting us with embedding something in our younger generation.”
Hutto 86, A&M Consolidated 75
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
CONSOL (24-9) — Reece Peel 4 1-2 10, Tim Bradford 3 2-4 8, Jaylen Harrison 14 7-11 39, Nate Floyd 5 3-3 13, Nathan Edwards 2 0-0 4, Makel Williams 0 1-2 1, Brian Darby 0 0-3 0. TOTALS: 28 14-25 75.
HUTTO (33-3) — Jailen Bedford 7 9-10 25, Pierre Sanders 9 4-6 22, Kaden Smart 4 0-2 10, Xavier Patterson 4 2-2 12, Roderick Soto 1 0-0 2, Jaylin Carroll 2 0-2 4, Marcus Hill 0 1-2 1, Dylon Richardson 3 4-5 10. TOTALS: 30 20-29 86.
A&M Consolidated 14 10 26 25 — 75
Hutto 18 18 21 29 — 86
