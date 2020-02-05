The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team proved too quick, too deep and too good for College Station in a hard-fought 56-40 victory on Wednesday in District 19-5A action at Cougar Gym.
The Tigers (19-8, 9-1) leaned on defense and a balanced offense to beat their rival and remain a game behind Katy Paetow (23-6, 10-0) in the chase for a district title.
The pesky Cougars (13-19, 2-8) were hanging around midway through the fourth quarter when the Tigers turned three turnovers into a 6-0 run. The trio of layups over 40 seconds pushed Consol’s lead to 51-35 with 3:27 left.
“The depth on the bench can come into play, and I believe it did tonight with being able to rotate fresh guys in and out,” Consol coach Andrew Daily said. “During that point and time in the game, fresh legs and wearing on the mental capacity of their ballhandlers, and our guys not allowing them to do what they had designed for their offense [was big.]”
Consol, which used 12 players, substituted freely while the Cougars played only seven. The Tigers set the tone with a 10-4 run in the final 2 minutes, 14 seconds of the first quarter for a 16-8 lead. The Cougars did a good job being patient in the game’s first four to five minutes, but a driving layup by guard Timothy Bradford got the Tigers rolling. He then added a tip-in and score off a steal and guard Nate Floyd capped it with a fast-break layup with 11 seconds left.
The Tigers, after attempting only one shot in the first three minutes, hit seven of its last 11 shots in the quarter. Defense led the way by forcing four turnovers and 11 missed shots.
“We want our defensive pressure to create as many turnovers as possible so we can capitalize in transition,” Daily said.
The second quarter was awash with both teams scoring 15 points. Each team scored back-to-back baskets only once in the quarter, but Consol had a fast start to the third quarter.
Floyd got an easy layup 16 seconds after the tip. He hit a 3-pointer the next time down and senior point guard Reece Peel added a driving layup and a fast-break bucket to complete the 9-0 run for a 40-23 lead, Consol’s largest of the game. College Station was 0-for-7 shooting with two turnovers in the two-minute span.
The Cougars battled back within 43-29 by quarter’s end. A 3-pointer by Jaden Hall with 6:20 left in the game cut Consol’s lead to 44-35, the first time the game had been that close since halftime. But the Cougars would hit only one more field goal.
College Station for the game hit 14 of 43 field goals (32.6%). Consol, meanwhile, hit 24 of 41 (58.5%). Along with getting 17 layups the Tigers were 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.
Floyd, who signed a football scholarship with Texas Tech, scored a game-high 14 points.
“I’m actually very honored for this game tonight, ‘cause this is the first year, for me at least, to beat College Station both home and away,” Floyd said. “It’s a good accomplishment for me and my 2020 brothers. I really enjoyed tonight.”
Floyd, who played on varsity as a freshman, was one of 10 seniors who played Wednesday. Bradford, also a senior, added 12 points.
Hall had 10 points for College Station and Owen North added nine and a game-high eight rebounds.
Consol won the first meeting this year 44-33. Wednesday’s game had been scheduled for Tuesday but was pushed back because there were no game officials.
A&M Consolidated 56
College Station 40
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made-attempted, free throws made-attempted, rebounds, fouls, points.)
CONSOL (19-8, 9-1) — Reece Peel 4-5 0-2 1 4 8, Tim Bradford 6-7 0-0 6 1 12, Jaylen Harrison 3-6 2-4 2 1 8, Nate Floyd 6-9 0-0 4 1 14, Corey Walker 2-6 1-2 2 1 5, Aniah Daily 0-0 0-0 1 4 0, Bryce Smith 1-2 0-0 2 1 3, Nathan Edwards 1-3 0-0 1 0 2, Makel Williams 1-3 0-0 4 3, Jayden Smith 0-0 1-2 0 1 1, J. Michael Moore 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Denzel Smith 0-0 0-0 0 0. TOTALS: 24-41 4-10 23 17 56.
COLLEGE STATION (13-19, 2-8) — Owen North 3-10 3-4 8 3 9, AJ Salwen 1-1 1-2 3 3 3, Byron Johnson 1-6 0-0 3 1 3, Treztan Garcia 2-7 0-0 1 2 4, Jaden Hall 4-11 0-0 1 1 10, Scott Decker 2-3 0-2 7 0 5, Nick Panin 1-5 2-2 1 0 4. TOTALS: 14-43 6-10 24 10 40.
A&M Consolidated 16 15 12 13 — 56
College Station 8 15 6 11 — 40
Turnovers: Consol 13 for 10 College Station points; College Station 15 for 15 Consol points
3-point shooting: Consol 4-9; College Station 6-24.
