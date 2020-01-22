Even when the offense isn’t clicking, the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team can count on its defense to pull through.
The Tigers shook off a sluggish start and held Brenham to just a single point in the second quarter to grab control en route to a 58-41 victory Tuesday at Tiger Gym.
Consol (15-8) moved to 5-1 in District 19-5A to maintain second place behind Katy Paetow. Brenham (12-17) fell to 2-4 in district play.
Anthony Walton led the Cubs with 16 points and combined with Yann Toussom to score all of Brenham’s first-quarter points to build a 12-7 lead with under two minutes left in the period. Consol’s Bryce Smith hit a jumper just before the end of the quarter, and the Tigers’ defense took over from there.
Consol forced eight turnovers and held the Cubs to 0-for-9 shooting in the second quarter. Brenham got to the free-throw line twice in that span but made just 1 of 4. The Tigers turned the Cubs’ miscues into easy points, getting six off turnovers as they outscored Brenham 15-1 for a 24-13 halftime lead.
“Once we took initiative of playing defense, we did a great job of forcing turnovers and capitalizing on them,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “Once we understand that defense is the vital key to success, the better off we’ll be.”
Smith hit a 3-pointer off an assist from Jaylen Harrison to tie the game at 12 early in the second quarter, and Harrison, who scored a game-high 19 points, followed with a putback and a floater on back-to-back possessions to give Consol a 16-12 lead. Buckets by Nate Floyd and Reece Peel pushed the lead to 20-12 midway through the period, then Peel hit a pair of free throws and Harrison found Corey Walker for a layup that extended it to 24-12 with under two minutes left in the half. Brenham ended Consol’s run when Walton hit a free throw with 1.8 seconds left.
The Cubs hung around in the second half and cut Consol’s lead to single digits twice in the third quarter. Kameron Lewis capped a 6-1 run with a layup to get within 32-23, but Peel made a layup while drawing a foul and completed the three-point play. Walton drained a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to cut the lead back to single digits, but again Consol countered, this time on a steal and a layup by Harrison for a 37-26 lead with under two minutes left in the third.
The teams played to a near stalemate over the next six minutes until Consol’s Makel Williams sparked another run to put away the game. Leading 48-36, Williams grabbed an offensive rebound off a free throw, then grabbed another offensive rebound on the same possession and put it back for a 50-36 lead. He then grabbed a steal and drove in for a layup on the next possession. Williams’ quick 4-0 run turned into an 11-0 outburst, capped by a putback from Denzel Smith to extend Consol’s lead to 58-36 with a minute left.
Floyd scored 12 points, while Peel had nine as they combined to go 9 for 9 from the free-throw line. Consol made 15 of 19 from the line, which provided lift on a night when the Tigers made just one 3-pointer to Brenham’s seven treys. Five of those 3-pointers came from Walton and Toussom, who added 10 points.
“What we try to capitalize on first is getting to the basket,” Daily said. “Our shot selection is poor right now, but that’s something that will come once we get into the flow of our [offensive] design.”
Consol will play at Magnolia, while Brenham will host College Station at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
A&M Consolidated 58, Brenham 41
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
BRENHAM (12-17, 2-4) — Yann Toussom 4 0-0 10, Anthony Walton 6 1-2 16, Kaden Watts 1 0-0 2, Kameron Lewis 3 1-4 8, Mauricio Chandler 1 0-0 3, Cameron McWilliams 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 16 2-6 41.
CONSOL (15-8, 5-1) — Reece Peel 2 5-5 9, Jaylen Harrison 8 3-4 19, Nate Floyd 4 4-4 12, Bryce Smith 2 0-0 5, Nathan Edwards 0 3-6 3, Makel Williams 3 0-0 6, Denzel Smith 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 21 15-19 58.
Brenham 12 1 13 15 — 41
A&M Consolidated 9 15 15 19 — 58
3-pointers: Brenham 7 (Toussom 2, Walton 3, Lewis 1, Chandler 1); Consol 1 (Smith)
