The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team was knocked down a peg in District 19-5A on Friday, and head coach Andrew Daily is hoping his Tigers were taken down a notch between the ears as well.
Consol held a lead in the fourth quarter, but late turnovers and missed opportunities proved costly as the Tigers gave up first place in the district with a 66-61 loss to Katy Paetow at Tiger Gym.
“I see this game as a humbling process for the team as a whole,” Daily said. “We played hard. We fought for 32 minutes, but in spurts we became lackadaisical with the basketball. We can’t do that when we’re playing the other top team in the district.”
Consol (14-8, 4-1) held the overall advantage in turnovers, committing 14 to Paetow’s 21, but the Tigers turned it over three times in the final four minutes and made just 6 of 15 free throws. The Panthers (18-6, 5-0) shot 16 of 20 from the line.
It appeared the Tigers had the momentum with two minutes left when sophomore Nathan Edwards made a layup to cut Paetow’s lead to 60-58 and Paetow committed a turnover on the ensuing inbound pass. But Consol missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Paetow’s Davion Sargent made a layup while being fouled on the other end and completed the three-point play to extend the lead to 63-58.
The Tigers had another chance to get within one with 11.5 seconds left, but Makel Williams split a pair of free throws and Paetow’s Trevor Frank put away the game from there, hitting 3 of 4 free throws and forcing a Consol turnover in between trips to the foul line.
Frank and Sargent each scored a game-high 17 points and made a combined seven 3-pointers. The pair combined for 24 of the Panthers’ 36 second-half points to overcome Consol’s 34-30 halftime lead.
“Winning two quarters in the second half [on the road] is huge for us,” Paetow head coach Mike Niemi said. “Now it’s a matter of what we do moving forward. We’ve got to keep this going.”
In a game that featured six lead changes, neither team was able to build a double-digit lead, and both seemed to have an answer when the other appeared ready to grab control.
Paetow jumped to a 7-2 lead in the first two minutes of the game, but a coast-to-coast layup off a steal from Williams and another steal and a rim-rattling dunk from Tim Bradford jumpstarted a 7-3 run to get within 10-9.
The Tigers then went on an 8-0 flurry in the final minute of the quarter, helped by a pair of 3-pointers from Bryce Smith, who scored 14 points with four 3-pointers. Nate Floyd ended the run with a steal and a pass to Jaylen Harrison for a layup ahead of the buzzer to take a 19-15 lead into the second quarter. Floyd also ended the first half with a corner 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 34-30 lead at intermission.
But Paetow grabbed the momentum back to start the third period, outscoring Consol 19-6 over the first six minutes to grab a 49-40 lead. The Tigers then closed the period on a 7-0 run on a 3 from Smith and layups from Floyd and Harrison, who led Consol with 17 points.
“The intensity was there,” Daily said. “But it’s the mental aspect of the game I think we need to work on, knowing possessions and, during the crucial parts of the game, knowing what you need to do and how you need to do it.”
•
NOTES — Paetow won the JV game 63-61, while Consol won the freshman A game 50-38.
Katy Paetow 66, A&M Consolidated 61
(Numbers after names indicate for field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
PAETOW (18-6, 5-0) — Joel Delva Jr. 3 0-0 6, Davion Sargent 4 6-7 17, David Bradley 2 2-2 6, Trevor Frank 5 3-4 17, EJ Roberts 3 0-0 7, Bryce Luster 2 0-0 4, Charles Chukwu 2 5-7 9. TOTALS: 21-51 16-20 66.
CONSOL (14-8, 4-1) — Reece Peel 2 1-2 5, Tim Bradford 2 1-3 5, Jaylen Harrison 8 1-3 17, Nate Floyd 2 0-0 5, Corey Walker 1 0-0 2, Bryce Smith 5 0-0 14, Nathan Edwards 4 1-1 9, Makel Williams 1 2-6 4. TOTALS: 24-60 6-15 61.
Paetow 15 15 19 17 — 66
A&M Consolidated 19 15 13 14 — 61
FG%: Paetow .412; Consol .400. FT%: Paetow .800; Consol .400.
3-pointers: Paetow 8 (Frank 4, Sargent 3, Roberts 1); Consol 5 (Smith 4, Floyd 1).
Rebounds: Paetow 38; Consol 33.
Turnovers: Paetow 21; Consol 14.
Fouls: Paetow 18; Consol 20.
Fouled out: Chukwu.
JV: Paetow 63-61.
Freshman A: Consol 50-38.
Next: Brenham at Consol, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
