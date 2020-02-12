KATY — The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team got a glimpse at a playoff atmosphere Tuesday at Katy Paetow.
The Tigers rose to the occasion, rallying from a first-half deficit to claim a 66-52 win over the Panthers and tie Paetow for the District 19-5A lead with two games remaining in the regular season.
“It’s another win on the road to state. That’s our goal,” Consol senior guard Jaylen Harrison said. “We came out here in a hostile environment, and we did what we had to do.”
Paetow guard Davion Sargent charged up the crowd early on the Panthers’ Senior Night with a steal and a thunderous breakaway dunk for a 7-4 lead. The Paetow faithful later reached deafening levels midway through the second quarter when an EJ Roberts layup extended the Panthers’ lead to 23-14, their largest of the game.
That’s when the Tigers made their move.
Consol senior guard Nate Floyd hit a 3-pointer on the next possession to spark a 15-4 run to end the first half. Harrison scored eight of his team-high 16 points during the run, capping it with a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 29-27 lead going into halftime.
A dunk from Charles Chukwu was the only Paetow basket over that span as the Panthers made 1 of 6 from the floor and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line with three turnovers.
Consol head coach Andrew Daily said he was pleased with his team’s response to adversity, something he said the Tigers didn’t do well in their 66-61 home loss to Paetow on Jan. 17.
“The mindset shifted in the second quarter when we picked up our intensity and played Consol basketball,” Daily said. “The guys were locked in before [the run], but it’s just knowing that you’re going against another gladiator in our district that gets it going.”
The Tigers outscored the Panthers 37-25 in the second half. Paetow tied the score at 30 on a pair of free throws from Sargent, who scored a game-high 23 points, but Consol responded with an 8-0 run, including four straight points from post Nathan Edwards.
Paetow got within 40-36 later in the third quarter, but the Tigers closed the period on an 8-4 run. Floyd then hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter for a 51-40 lead, and the Panthers never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Floyd finished with 13 points and a team-high six assists. Edwards and Makel Williams each scored eight points.
The Tigers shot 53.7% from the field and held the Panthers to 28.3%. The Tigers’ aggressive driving helped them get to the free-throw line, where they made 15 of 21.
Daily also said he was pleased with the patience his team showed. Unlike the first matchup with Paetow, Consol didn’t take rushed shots from deep but worked the ball around the perimeter and made seven 3-pointers on wide-open shots when Paetow’s defense collapsed on drives.
“The guys are beginning to take shots that are beneficial to us offensively,” Daily said. “That’s what took place tonight, knowing that you don’t have to take the first open shot.”
Consol will play at Brenham on Friday before closing the regular season with a home game against third-place Magnolia on Feb. 18.
NOTES — Oklahoma football signee Brian Darby returned to the team and saw his first district action Tuesday. He played during the second and fourth quarters, going toe-to-toe with the 6-foot-8 Chukwu on defense and providing several hustle plays. Darby formerly decided to focus on football but came back to help his Consol teammates make what they hope is a deep playoff run. “It felt great,” Darby said. “I was in basketball shape, then got into football shape, and now I’ve got to get into basketball shape again.”
A&M Consolidated 66, Katy Paetow 52
(Numbers after names indicated field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
CONSOL (21-8, 11-1) — Reece Peel 2 4-6 8, Tim Bradford 2 2-2 7, Jaylen Harrison 6 2-3 16, Nate Floyd 5 1-2 13, Corey Walker 1 0-0 2, Bryce Smith 1 1-2 4, Nathan Edwards 2 4-4 8, Makel Williams 3 1-2 8. TOTALS: 22-41 15-21 66.
PAETOW (24-7, 11-1) — Joel Delva 1 1-2 3, Davion Sargent 5 13-14 23, David Bradley 0 2-5 2, Brian McKnight 0 2-2 2, Ethan Barnes 1 0-0 2, Trevor Frank 2 2-2 6, EJ Roberts 2 0-0 5, Jayden McCullough 0 1-2 1, Bryce Lester 2 0-0 4, Charles Chukwu 2 0-6 4. TOTALS: 15-53 21-33 52.
A&M Consolidated 11 18 19 18 — 66
Katy Paetow 17 10 13 12 — 52
FG%: Consol 53.7%; Paetow 28.3%
FT%: Consol 71.4%; Paetow 63.6%
3-pointers: Consol 7 (Floyd 2, Harrison 2, Bradford, Smith, Williams); Paetow 1 (Roberts)
Rebounds: Consol 36; Paetow 30
Turnnovers: Consol 18; Paetow 12
JV: Paetow 69-64 (CONSOL — Z. Ali 15, R. Larson 15, J. Gooden 12)
Next: Consol at Brenham, 6:30 p.m. Friday
