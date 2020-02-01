A&M Consolidated head boys basketball coach Andrew Daily has been waiting for his team to put together a complete effort in District 19-5A action.
The Tigers gave it to him Tuesday, controlling the game from start to finish in a 71-52 victory over Rudder at Tiger Gym.
The victory keeps Consol (18-8, 8-1) a game behind 19-5A leader Katy Paetow with their second matchup looming Feb. 11 in Katy. Rudder (7-22) falls to 1-8 in district.
Consol jumped to a quick 15-3 lead, forcing Rudder to call a timeout with 2:34 left in the first quarter. The Rangers cut the lead to single digits twice in the second quarter, the last coming on a pair of Cori Carter free throws with less than six minutes before halftime, but Consol’s Jaylen Harrison came off the bench to score 12 of his game-high 18 points in the period. Harrison capped his scoring barrage with a 3-pointer ahead of the buzzer to give the Tigers a commanding 39-22 halftime lead.
“We [played a complete game] in regards to staying true to what we have set in place defensively and offensively,” Daily said. “I think we set the tone early and stayed the course.”
Consol’s aggressive defense forced 15 turnovers with most coming in the first three quarters, leading to 21 points off Rudder miscues. The Tigers held the Rangers to 18 of 49 (36.7%) on field goals and were efficient offensively, shooting 51.7% from the floor and committing just seven turnovers.
Consol senior guard Corey Walker helped the Tigers put the game away for good, scoring all of their points in a 9-2 run to close the third quarter.
A 3-pointer from Rudder’s Jeremiah Johnson cut Consol’s lead to 49-31 with just over three minutes left in the third, and Walker answered on the other end, going up and under for a layup assisted by Reece Peel. Walker pulled in an offensive rebound on the next possession and later ended it with a corner 3-pointer to make it 54-31. He added a pair of layups in the final minute of the period to give the Tigers a 58-33 lead heading into the fourth.
Walker finished with 13 points, Peel added 12 and Nathan Edwards had eight with six rebounds.
“I believe [Walker] is more relaxed,” Daily said. “In the last few games, Corey has seemed to want to create and do a lot more instead of allowing it to come to him. Today, he was patient, and he did a great job.”
Carlos Moreno led Rudder with 14 points, all coming in the fourth quarter, and hit four 3-pointers. Moreno got into early foul trouble as he picked up his third with 6:20 left in the second quarter, forcing him to the bench. Forward Grayson Adams, who finished with eight points and 11 rebounds, also was in foul trouble for most of the game and fouled out with just over a minute left. Jeremiah Johnson added 10 points and six boards.
“When we have a couple starters get into foul trouble, that would hurt any team, and it certainly hurt us,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “I’m glad [Moreno] found his stroke. He was a little frustrated today during P.E. period because the shots weren’t going down, so I’m glad he made some there. I’m hoping Carlos really has a good run here as he finishes his senior year.”
Rudder will host Brenham on Tuesday, while Consol will play at College Station on Tuesday and host Magnolia West on Feb. 7 ahead of their matchup with first-place Paetow.
A&M Consolidated 71, Rudder 52
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
CONSOL (18-8, 8-1) — Reece Peel 4 4-5 12; Tim Bradford 1 0-0 2; Nate Floyd 1 1-2 3; Corey Walker 6 0-1 13; Bryce Smith 2 0-0 4; Nathan Edwards 4 0-2 8; Makel Williams 3 0-1 6; Jaylen Harrison 7 2-4 18; Denzel Smith 1 0-0 2; Jamikel Moore 1 0-0 3. TOTALS 30 7-15 71
RUDDER (7-22, 1-8) — Kentun King 3 2-4 9; Cori Carter 1 2-4 4; Justin Headge 1 5-10 7; Carlos Moreno 5 0-0 14; Jeremiah Johnson 4 1-2 10; Grayson Adams 4 0-4 8. TOTALS 18 10-24 52
A&M Consolidated 19 20 19 13 — 71
Rudder 8 14 11 19 — 52
FG%: Rudder 36.7%; Consol 51.7%. FT%: Rudder 41.7%; Consol 46.7%.
3-pointers: Rudder 6 (Moreno 4, King 1, Johnson 1); Consol 4 (Harrison 2, Walker 1, Moore 1).
Turnovers: Rudder 15; Consol 7.
Rebounds: Rudder 31 (Adams 11, Johnson 6); Consol 30 (Edwards 6).
Total fouls: Rudder 12; Consol 16. Fouled out: Adams.
Next: Consol at College Station; Brenham at Rudder. Both at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
