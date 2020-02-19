The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team surged ahead in the second quarter and held off Magnolia the rest of the way to grab a share of the District 19-5A title with a 57-51 victory on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
The Tigers (23-8) finished the regular season with a 13-1 district mark and tied with Katy Paetow, which routed Magnolia West 89-44 on Tuesday. Consol coach Andrew Daily said the teams would flip a coin for the district’s top playoff seed on Wednesday.
“It’s a blessing,” said Daily, who is in his first season at the helm. “I thank God for the opportunity to come into a program that already had a foundation and just begin to build on it. I have a large senior class that are eager and want to be successful and work hard. I have a great coaching staff to support me and be a help and assistance.”
The Bulldogs (23-9, 10-4) were primed to play the spoiler role when they got off to a hot shooting start, making their first four shots and 6 of 9 in the first quarter. Consol made just 5 of 14 shots in the quarter, but 3-pointers by Corey Walker and Nate Floyd helped the Tigers keep it close down 14-13 at the end of the period.
That’s when momentum shifted.
Jaylen Harrison made a layup and a free throw 30 seconds into the second quarter to give Consol a 16-14 advantage. Mason Machado’s layup a minute later tied it, but Harrison broke the tie with a jumper with 5:05 left in the period. Timothy Bradford made a free throw, then Harrison added a layup and a breakaway dunk off a steal for a 23-16 Consol lead with 3:05 remaining.
Machado’s basket was one of just two for Magnolia in the quarter as Jordan Ratliff’s run-stopping 3-pointer was the only other.
Harrison added two more baskets in the final two minutes of the period, scoring nine of his game-high 20 points in the second quarter and leading Consol to a 29-19 halftime lead.
“It seemed like we came out flat,” Daily said. “We had a different rotation and a lot going into tonight’s game as far as Senior Night and guys getting back into understanding that it’s time to play. Those were things we made sure we took care of. It was a rocky start, but the guys pulled through.”
The Tigers mostly maintained the lead from there as Magnolia tried to fight back.
Harrison added a 3-pointer and a jumper in the closing minutes of the third quarter to help keep Consol in front 40-29.
The Tigers led by as much as 14 in the fourth quarter before a 3-pointer by Connor Lindvall sparked an 8-0 run for the Bulldogs that cut Consol’s advantage to 50-44 with 1:39 remaining.
A free throw by Corey Walker ended the run, but it was a transition basket by Reece Peel with 1:03 left that put the game out of reach.
“[Consol] does a good job of applying pressure, and they took us out of the game,” Magnolia coach Derek Cain said. “They won the battle of 50-50 balls and offensive rebounds. They got out in transition a little bit, and we knew we had to stop that and we didn’t do that. Consolidated is a great team, and they deserve [the co-championship].”
A&M Consolidated 57, Magnolia 51
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
MAGNOLIA (23-9, 10-4) — Jordan Ratliff 3 0-0 7, Connor Lindvall 1 2-2 5, Andrew Bauer 1 0-0 3, Mason Machado 5 4-6 10, Hezi Livings 5 1-1 11, Jeramiah Sailsman 1 0-0 3, Lawson Lowry 1 0-1 6. TOTALS: 19 7-10 51.
CONSOL (23-8, 13-1) — Reece Peel 3 2-4 8, Timothy Bradford 2 2-4 6, Jaylen Harrison 8 3-3 20, Floyd 3 0-0 8, Corey Walker 1 1-2 4, Anaiah Daily 1 0-0 2, Nathan Edwards 2 1-2 5, Brian Darby 1 0-2 2, Ja’mikel Moore 0 2-2 2. TOTALS: 21 11-19 57.
Magnolia 14 5 10 22 — 51
A&M Consolidated 13 16 11 17 — 57
Turnovers: Magnolia 21, Consol 8
Rebounds: Magnolia 26 (Connor Lindvall 4), Consol 25 (Brian Darby 4)
