HUTTO — The A&M Consolidated boys and College Station girls wrestling teams each won District 10-5A tournament titles Saturday.
Consol’s Gavin Word (106 pounds), John Harris (113), Connor George (120), Jacob Sanchez (126), Anthony Criscione (132), Zane Jackson (145), Alexis Vejar (182), Liam Wallace (195) and Danny Montoya (220) each won their weight classes to help Consol dominate the final team standings with 295 points as all 14 Tigers qualifyed for regionals. Georgetown took second at 135 and Pflugerville Weiss third at 124. Rudder took sixth with 105.5 points, and College Station placed eighth with 84.
The College Station girls had first-place efforts by Emily Huber (110), Anastasia Guerra (128), Daisy Eager (148) and Alex Guerra (186) to help the Lady Cougars compile 182 points. Huntsville was second with 116 and Rudder third with 95.
College Station’s Abby Rodriguez (138) and Allison Abbey (215) placed second as they had eight wrestlers qualify for regionals.
Andy Barnett (138) placed second for Consol’s boys, while Cade Cannon (152) and Chris Mapp (160) finished third and Mason McDermott (170) fourth. Kyle Greer (285) placed fifth to qualify for regionals as an alternate.
Consol’s David Salyer was named the district’s boys coach of the year.
For the Consol girls, Sydney Perez (95) won her class, and Destinee Lanes (128) finished fourth to qualify for regionals.
Rudder had nine wrestlers earn a trip to regionals.
Rudder’s Iyanna Scott (215) and senior captain Makia English (165) won their classes with English named the meet’s most outstanding female wrestler.
Also for Rudder, Joe Rives (113), Dequintus Wilson (195), Abigail Mitchell (119) and Hailey Pohl (148) placed second, and Juan Diego Diaz (182), Chris Soler (132) and Jalen Thierry (285) finished third.
The College Station boys will send seven to regionals led by Joshua Wenger (160), who finished second. Sjon Pickett (145), Kellen Hapes (152) and Kobe Pomykal (195) placed fourth, and David Nguyen (106), Parker Larson (170) and Tyler Sutton (182) finished fifth to qualify for regionals as alternates. College Station’s Tate Vela (285) also placed sixth.
The Class 5A Region III meet is set for next Friday and Saturday at Pflugerville Weiss.
In the JV division, Rudder’s Jayden Williams and Tristan Garza placed first, and Joseph Ruffino and Ryne Hutchinson placed second in their weight classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.