AUSTIN — Cory Price, Colton Love and Brandon Waggoner each won their weight classes to lead the A&M Consolidated boys powerlifting team to the team title at the Texas Invitational on Saturday.
Price won the 148-pound class and was named the meet’s top lifter in lightweight classes, while Love won at 165 and Waggoner won at 275 as the Tigers scored 37 points. Taylor placed second at 27 followed by Gonzales (24), Georgetown (21) and Bandera (15).
Consol’s Hunter Burkhalter (132) and DJ May (165) also placed second.
For Consol’s girls, Jolie Sanchez (105) and Jakayla Gooden (220) each placed second, and Madison Menchaca (114) placed third.
