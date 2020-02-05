Cisco Avila and Allen Aldape each scored a pair of goals to lead the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team to a 5-1 victory at Rudder in District 19-5A play Tuesday.
Trey Gage also scored for Consol (2-2), which will host Magnolia West on Wednesday.
Consol won the JV match 3-2, and Rudder won the freshman match 2-0.
