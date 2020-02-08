The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team lost to Magnolia West 2-1 on Friday in District 19-5A play at Tigerland Stadium.
Consol fell behind 2-0 but cut its deficit in half when Cisco Avila scored in the second half. That’s as close as the Tigers could get as they fell to 2-3 in district.
Consol won the JV match 2-1.
The Tigers will play at College Station on Tuesday.
