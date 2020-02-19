Allan Aldape’s goal on a penalty kick with two minutes left helped A&M Consolidated’s boys soccer team tie Katy Paetow 3-3 on Tuesday at Tigerland Stadium.
Down 2-0 at halftime, Aldape scored early in the second half to get the Tigers within a goal. Paetow scored with 25 minutes left, but Garrett Pany scored followed by Aldape’s penalty kick equalizer to salvage the draw.
Paetow won the JV match 3-0 and the freshman match 1-0.
