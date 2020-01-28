BRENHAM — Allen Aldape scored in the first half, and A&M Consolidated made it stand for a 1-0 victory over Brenham in District 19-5A boys soccer action.
Consol won the JV match 1-0.
The Tigers will host Magnolia at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.