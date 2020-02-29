WACO — The A&M Consolidated boys tennis team took second at the Waco UTR National High School Team Tennis Championships on Saturday.
Consol beat Amarillo 5-0 in the quarterfinals and Dallas Jesuit 5-4 in the semifinals. Senior Sean Park won the deciding match 6-7, 6-0, 10-4 to send the Tigers to the final. They fell to Nevada High School 7-1 with defending state champions Joey Tindall and Henning Schade winning their doubles match for Consol.
Consol’s girls beat Fayetteville, Arkansas 5-0 then lost to Lubbock Coronado 6-3. The Lady Tigers won the third-place match over Midland 7-2. Consol senior Natalia Cruz-Vespa went 6-0 in her matches over the two days.
