The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team beat Rudder 62-9 and College Station 63-3 in a pair of dual meets Wednesday at College Station’s Cougar Gym.
Consol’s varsity boys team will compete at the Texas State Duals in Amarillo on Saturday, while the JV boys and varsity girls teams will compete at College Station’s Cougar Classic.
A&M Consolidated Results
Here are how A&M Consolidated’s wrestlers fared Wednesday at the College Station tri-meet:
Varsity Boys
Word 2-0, Harris 2-0, George 2-0, Criscione 2-0, Barnett 2-0, Jackson 2-0, Cannon 2-0, Vejar 2-0, Wallace 2-0, McDermott 1-0, Mapp 1-1, Deschner 1-1, Taplin 1-1
Varsity Girls
Perez 0-1, Llanes 0-2
JV Boys
Von Goten 1-0, McDermott 1-0, Jasperson 1-1, Mayberry 0-1
