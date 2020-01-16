20200115 CS WRESTLING MM 01

A&M Consolidated’s Andy Barnett, top, tries to pin Rudder’s X’Avier Hernandez during their match Wednesday at College Station's Cougar Gym.

 Michael Miller

The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team beat Rudder 62-9 and College Station 63-3 in a pair of dual meets Wednesday at College Station’s Cougar Gym.

Consol’s varsity boys team will compete at the Texas State Duals in Amarillo on Saturday, while the JV boys and varsity girls teams will compete at College Station’s Cougar Classic.

A&M Consolidated Results

Here are how A&M Consolidated’s wrestlers fared Wednesday at the College Station tri-meet:

Varsity Boys

Word 2-0, Harris 2-0, George 2-0, Criscione 2-0, Barnett 2-0, Jackson 2-0, Cannon 2-0, Vejar 2-0, Wallace 2-0, McDermott 1-0, Mapp 1-1, Deschner 1-1, Taplin 1-1

Varsity Girls

Perez 0-1, Llanes 0-2

JV Boys

Von Goten 1-0, McDermott 1-0, Jasperson 1-1, Mayberry 0-1

